Dealers Are Making Record Profits

, a minority & female-owned digital media company dedicated to reaching US Hispanics, announced a partnership between Nissan and Canela Music that will highlight the Hispanic culture through music during the months of November and December. Canela Music offers a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.As part of this collaboration, Canela Music has produced two episodes of the original show "El Carrete", exclusively for Nissan, featuring up to six artists per episode. This thematic conversation will support the overarching Musica Sin Fronteras theme in a playful and organic way. The content series highlights Latino artists and their culture through music. Musica Sin Fronteras was exclusively developed for Nissan Frontier and its messaging will be amplified through Canela's OTT, OLV, Rich Media and display across all of Canela media properties. Canela Music can be downloaded now from the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO