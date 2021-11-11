CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Dealers Are Making Record Profits

By Erik Shilling
Jalopnik
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDealers are raking it in, Elon Musk sold billions in Tesla stock, and Mary Barra. All that and more in The Morning Shift for November 11, 2021. Everyone’s least favorite cogs in the automotive world are dealers, unless you want to tell me that actually they are insurance companies instead, which...

jalopnik.com

NBC Connecticut

Faraday Future Delays Q3 Earnings Filing to Look Into Claims of Inaccurate Disclosures

Pre-production electric vehicle company Faraday Future said on Monday that it's delaying its third-quarter financial filing, and investigating "allegations of inaccurate disclosures." The delay follows a J Capital Research equity research report in early October in which analysts accused Faraday Future of fabricating their vehicle reservation numbers, among other issues.
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

Rivian Is The Biggest Company With No Revenue In The U.S.

It’s great that automakers don’t need revenue anymore, Tesla is being sued by JPMorgan, and Audi is set to further consider partnering with McLaren. All that and more in The Morning Shift for November 16, 2021. 1st Gear: Rivian Has No Significant Revenue But Is Also Worth Billions. We have...
BUSINESS
wccftech.com

Elon Musk Lays Down True Test For Rivian’s Success, Downplays Pepsi Deliveries

Tesla chief Elon Musk has laid down the true test for measuring electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive, Inc's success. Rivian became the latest American company to sell its shares to the general public earlier this week, and the company aims to sell larger vehicles such as pickup trucks and delivery vans. Musk's comments, made earlier this week, are the second time the executive has shared his tough experiences to remind new entrants in the industry about the perils of upscaling electric vehicle production. His warnings come as Tesla aims at chasing a million vehicle deliveries in a unique market full of demand and global attention.
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

Nissan Thinks The Ariya Is Going To Do It

America does love a boring car, but a boring EV? The Nissan Ariya thinks it has what it takes. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, November 15, 2021. Nissan’s EV program asks the question: What if Tesla never happened? What if we just... kept selling the same basic lithium-ion electric car as we’ve been doing since the 1990s, cars that look like, drive like, act like everything else on the road?
CARS
Jalopnik

Toyota Thinks It Has Finally Turned The Corner

Toyota is going back to full production in Japan, a monitor says that the UAW is still far from perfect, and now selling to rental car companies is cool or something. All that and more in The Morning Shift for November 12, 2021. Toyota has been less hit by the...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Auto Trader hails record interim revenue, profit

In the six months to 30 September, pre-tax profit rose to £150m from £66.2m, with revenue up 82% at £215.4m. Basic earnings per share came in at 12.63p, up 126%. Auto Trader said the "abnormally high" rate of growth mainly reflects the Covid-related discounts it gave to its customers during the first wave of the pandemic early in calendar year 2020. A better comparison is that of two years ago, it said, against which revenue grew by 15%, with a greater number of customers using Auto Trader and choosing to spend more on the platform.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theloadstar.com

HMM posts record $2bn Q3 profit, but warns of China production frailties

South Korean ocean carrier HMM has wiped out two-thirds of the losses it incurred in the past five years with a $1.95bn net profit in the third quarter. The carrier racked up over $3bn in losses since 2016, bringing a period of financial restructuring and exclusion from a major alliance.
INDUSTRY
AutoExpress

“The profit the Government makes on every electric car sold is indefensible”

We need to talk about VAT and its role in preventing drivers buying pure-electric cars. In his Autumn Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak barely mentioned Value Added Tax, never mind the harm it does to electric car retail prices. Truth is, VAT is seriously hitting affordability, and killing sales in showrooms that must sell more of them to meet the Government’s own eco targets.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Uber makes first operating profit as driver shortage eases

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) on Thursday reported its first profitable quarter on an adjusted basis since it launched more than a decade ago with its two most important segments, ride-hailing and restaurant delivery, both turning the corner. Company executives allayed investor concerns about a shortage of...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Airbnb Profits Grew By A Record 280% In Third Quarter

According to the company’s earnings report, the profit of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) grew 280% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. Driven by vaccination rollouts and the rebound of world travel, the lodging company is poised to have a stellar Q4. Record Profit. As reported by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNN

Maersk turns record profit and predicts supply chain chaos will continue

London (CNN Business) — Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, predicts that global supply chain chaos will continue into next year. That could benefit the company, which just reported its best quarter in 117 years. The surging cost of shipping propelled Maersk's profit before taxes and interest to $5.9...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

BMW Fourth Quarter off to Good Start, Sees Double-Digit 2021 Margins - CFO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW's October sales came in better than expected and November sales are off to a good start, the carmaker's CFO said on Tuesday, adding he expected the company to reach the upper end of its 9.5% to 10.5% automotive profit forecast this year. Such margins were unlikely...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Driving Performance Without CAR: Another Hedged Portfolio Outperforms, This Time Without The Skyrocketing Rental Car Company

Japanese gameshow contestant versus bear. Image via TMZ. In a previous post (Aggressive Protection In Action), we posted the performance of the aggressive hedged portfolio our system created on May 6th (these portfolios last for six months, which is why we're writing about them now). As we noted there, the outperformance in that one was driven by a position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR).
ECONOMY
portada-online.com

Nissan, Nike, Iberia, Coca-Cola…and More

Nissan, Nike, Iberia, Coca-Cola… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check our prior Sales Leads columns. , a minority & female-owned digital media company dedicated to reaching US Hispanics, announced a partnership between Nissan and Canela Music that will highlight the Hispanic culture through music during the months of November and December. Canela Music offers a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.As part of this collaboration, Canela Music has produced two episodes of the original show “El Carrete”, exclusively for Nissan, featuring up to six artists per episode. This thematic conversation will support the overarching Musica Sin Fronteras theme in a playful and organic way. The content series highlights Latino artists and their culture through music. Musica Sin Fronteras was exclusively developed for Nissan Frontier and its messaging will be amplified through Canela’s OTT, OLV, Rich Media and display across all of Canela media properties. Canela Music can be downloaded now from the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android.
BUSINESS

