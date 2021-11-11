CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Moderna defends COVID shot as questions on heart risks mount

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

Moderna Inc. held a brief conference call to defend the safety of its COVID-19 shot from a barrage of questions about associated heart risks in young people. Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton acknowledged on the call that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine does appear linked to increased chances of an inflammatory heart...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

New Moderna COVID vaccine booster eligibility rules: Who can get the third shot now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. More people have become eligible to get the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot in certain states, which means you may now be able to get the extra dose to further protect yourself. The booster dose is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and comes with guidelines for who is and isn't eligible. We'll walk you through who meets the guidelines for receiving the Moderna booster dose and when you can get it. We'll also explain mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Are Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Booster Shots a Panacea? This Company Says Its Broad-Spectrum Drugs to Fight COVID-19 Would Help End the Pandemic

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The inventor of one of the technologies being used to fight COVID-19 has cast doubts on the efficacy of administering booster shots to help shore up protection against the deadly virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Burton
94.3 Jack FM

EU to decide on Moderna’s COVID-19 shot for younger kids in two months

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator expects to decide in about two months on whether to allow the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six to 11 years, it said on Wednesday, after the U.S. drugmaker sought approval. “The current timeline for evaluation foresees an opinion in...
WORLD
Medscape News

COVID Shots Seem Safe for Hospital Staff With Allergy Risk

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. An analysis of self-reported allergy risk and post-COVID-19 vaccination incidents — such as hives and angioedema — among the employees of a large medical system suggests these kinds of adverse reactions can be managed and may tend to lessen in severity with second doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pfizer Inc#Testosterone#Moderna Inc#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
WALA-TV FOX10

Ask A COVID Question, Should you mix or match booster shots

The latest Ask A COVID Question wants to know whether you should you mix or match your COVID-19 booster shots. Navigating this can feel like reading a choose-your-own-adventure book...You have options but not many clues about the best path. First make sure you qualify. For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Factbox-Countries respond to heart inflammation risk from mRNA shots

(Reuters) – Some countries have halted altogether or are giving only one dose of COVID shots based on so-called mRNA technology to teens following reports of possible rare cardiovascular side effects. Europe’s drug regulator said in July it had found a possible link between a very rare inflammatory heart condition...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

France advises against Moderna for under-30s over rare heart risk

French health authorities advised against use of the Moderna COVID jab for people under 30 late yesterday, after a nation-wide study confirmed a slight risk of cardiac inflammation associated with mRNA vaccines. The study from Epi-Phare, an independent medicines safety research group that works closely with the French government, confirmed...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID patients in poor areas at high risk for death, heart events

US residents of low-income, crowded, and racially diverse communities had outsized rates of death, heart attack, stroke, and new-onset heart failure when hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, according to an abstract on preliminary study results to be presented at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions Nov 13 to 15.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Moderna Defends Covid Vaccine Against Myocarditis Issue

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report stood up for its Covid-19 vaccine Thursday, saying its prevention of harsh disease, hospitalization and death makes up for the risk of myocarditis. Only a small number of young men who received the vaccine contracted myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

COVID-19 booster shot reduces risk of severe disease by 92%

A team of researchers from Israel and the United States recently analyzed the effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for preventing severe COVID-19 outcomes. They found that an additional, “booster,” shot may reduce the risk of severe complications, compared with only two vaccine doses. However, global...
PHARMACEUTICALS
d1softballnews.com

Covid, France does not recommend the Moderna vaccine under 30. “Slightly increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis”

A little over a month ago Sweden and Denmark had suspended the vaccine developed by the US pharmaceutical company Moderna for the youngest groups of the population as a precaution and in the following weeks the EMA started a new review of the data on the still rare cases of cardiac inflammation. Even the French health authority (Has) now advises against using the Spikevax vaccine for those under 30 based on a study, according to which it “slightly increases the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis” in this age group. The Has advises against use both as a first dose and as a booster, recommending Pfizer, while emphasizing the advantages of the Moderna for the over 30s. The conclusion of the health authority is based on a large study focused on people among 12 and 50 years hospitalized in France between May 15th and August 31st for myocarditis that is the inflammation of the myocardium, the main muscle of the heart and per pericarditis – inflammation of the pericardium, the membrane that surrounds the heart. In all they were identified 919 cases of myocarditis and 917 cases of pericarditis. I’m not however, deaths have been reported among people admitted to hospital after vaccination for these conditions. The researchers conclude that “… the number of cases attributable to vaccines it appears infrequent in relation to the number of doses administered. This study also confirms the favorable clinical outcome of myocarditis and pericarditis cases after vaccination “.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy