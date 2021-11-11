Moderna defends COVID shot as questions on heart risks mount

A little over a month ago Sweden and Denmark had suspended the vaccine developed by the US pharmaceutical company Moderna for the youngest groups of the population as a precaution and in the following weeks the EMA started a new review of the data on the still rare cases of cardiac inflammation. Even the French health authority (Has) now advises against using the Spikevax vaccine for those under 30 based on a study, according to which it “slightly increases the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis” in this age group. The Has advises against use both as a first dose and as a booster, recommending Pfizer, while emphasizing the advantages of the Moderna for the over 30s. The conclusion of the health authority is based on a large study focused on people among 12 and 50 years hospitalized in France between May 15th and August 31st for myocarditis that is the inflammation of the myocardium, the main muscle of the heart and per pericarditis – inflammation of the pericardium, the membrane that surrounds the heart. In all they were identified 919 cases of myocarditis and 917 cases of pericarditis. I’m not however, deaths have been reported among people admitted to hospital after vaccination for these conditions. The researchers conclude that “… the number of cases attributable to vaccines it appears infrequent in relation to the number of doses administered. This study also confirms the favorable clinical outcome of myocarditis and pericarditis cases after vaccination “.

