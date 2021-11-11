CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Soulja Boy Continues To Troll Young Dolph: "Why The F*ck You Mad?"

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoulja Boy says that Young Dolph is lying about how much money he makes and his claim about being independent. The Memphis rapper recently said that he earns $100,000 per show as an independent artist. "This n***a mad because he's signed to a motherfucking...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 KISS FM

Kanye West Shaves Off His Eyebrows

There's never a dull moment with Kanye West, and this time, he's shaved off his eyebrows. On Sunday (Oct. 31), the Chicago rapper-producer now known as Ye livestreamed his Sunday Service performance. Aside from Marilyn Manson's presence at the event, the other shocking thing that caught fans' attention was that Kanye didn't have any eyebrows.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ye Apologizes to Soulja Boy After Dropping Him From 'Donda'

More than two months after he found out that he was not going to be on the final version of Donda, Soulja Boy got the apology he was looking for from Ye (formerly known as Kanye West.) "Yo it's Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn't gonna use the verse," Ye wrote in a text exchange from Tuesday he posted on Instagram on Wednesday (Nov. 10).
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fake Drake Performs Drizzy's Songs At Nightclub

While the real Drake is renting out Beverly Hills mansions and flexing new jewels that set him back a few million, his imposter has continued to make his way through the club scene. Over the last few weeks, footage has been circulating showing Fake Drake, or a man in the Miami area who has been mirroring Drizzy's style.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Soulja
Person
Big Show
Person
Soulja Boy
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Young Dolph
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Calls "Cap" After Young Dolph Claims He Makes $100K Per Show

Young Dolph is one of the most established rappers from Memphis. At this stage of his career, he's put the city on his back and introduced us to new artists including Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, Jay Fizzle, and others signed to Paper Route EMPIRE. He's one of the more well-respected businessmen in the rap game and as he continues to build his legacy as a mogul, Dolph flexed his current show rate for his millions of fans on social media.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Allegedly Passed Up On Signing Young Thug

Soulja Boy’s record label SODMG has signed some interesting acts over the years (most recently he nabbed Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son, Chet Hanks), but it’s hard to deny that the Chicago native has fumbled the bag a few times, to put it lightly. While chatting with DJ Akademiks...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Calls DaniLeigh "Side Bitch" While Sharing His Side Of The Story

DaBaby has been doing some damage control this morning after a feud between him and his baby mama, DaniLeigh took over Instagram last night. Unfortunately for the rapper, things only seem to be getting worse. When he hopped on IG Live to set the record straight, the 29-year-old detailed his...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Squashes Beef With Soulja Boy: "Love You Bro"

Over the past few months, beef has been brewing between Kanye West and Soulja Boy for no reason other than an unused verse. In the weeks leading up to the release of DONDA, several rappers attempted to secure placements on the album, though it wasn't underground names as you'd think. It was artists like Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. The latter has been on a near three-month-long tirade disrespecting Ye at any opportunity.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vulture

Ye Calls Out SNL, Nannies, and Soulja Boy on Drink Champs

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, went on Drink Champs, a podcast hosted by N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, for his first interview since the release of Donda. Ye discussed many different aspects of his life, from his marriage to Kim Kardashian West to working with Soulja Boy, but not without taking a few hits from a blunt and a few shots. The artist called out Saturday Night Live for having Kim make jokes about her divorce during her monologue after he allegedly helped her with her monologue. On his pending divorce with Kim, Ye said, “SNL making my wife say, ‘I divorced him,’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t see the papers. We’re not even divorced … They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want they parents to stay together. I want us to be together.” Assuming because Ye did not mention Pete Davidson at all nor his onscreen kiss with Kim, the podcast was most likely recorded before the photos of Davidson and Kardashian were leaked to the press. When talking about his pastor at his church, Ye spoke to him about “wanting to put his family back together” and called out the family’s nannies and publicists for affecting his family. In response to the Kardashian’s reality empire, he said that, “This is my family, E! This is my family, Hulu.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Kanye West apologises to Soulja Boy after claiming cut Donda verse was ‘trash’: ‘Love you man’

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has apologised to Soulja Boy after claiming that he dropped him from his recent album because his verse was “trash”.In August, the “Crank That” rapper claimed that he had been asked to collaborate with West on the track “Remote Control” from the album Donda, but that the verse had been “cut” without his knowledge.He later called West a “coward” for not telling him that he had been taken off the album, with West responding in a recent interview and saying that he had left Soulja Boy’s feature off because it was...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Is On His Melodic Vibes On "Pullin Up"

You can expect for Soulja Boy to capitalize off of any viral moment with the release of new music. Big Draco returned this week with his latest offering, "Pullin' Up," a chance of pace in comparison to his recent releases. Draco's in his melodic bag on this one with shimmering production and soulful vocal samples wedged in between bars. Thematically, the rapper treads familiar grounds as he details his array of jewelry and the 150 shooters that are bound to follow him anywhere he pull up.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
B106

Soulja Boy and Young Dolph Beef Erupts, Soulja Mocks Dolph About Being Shot Multiple Times

Beef has erupted between Soulja Boy and Young Dolph. Things appear to have started on Wednesday (Nov. 10), when Dolph boasted about the money he's drawing in for shows as well as his independent status. "How da fuck im a independent artist and gettin 100rax plus for a show," Dolph wrote on his Instagram Story. "How da fuck @keyglock got more cars & ice than you & your ceo?"
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Proves He “Could Have Signed” YoungBoy NBA

During his appearance on Akademiks’ Off the Record podcast, Soulja Boy let listeners in on a little secret – he could’ve signed YoungBoy NBA. The “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper shared that YB actually DM’d him back in 2016, and on Friday, November 12th, he shared the receipts. “I could have...
NBA
hypebeast.com

Kanye West and Soulja Boy End Feud Over Missing 'DONDA' Verse

After Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said he removed Soulja Boy from DONDA because he did not like his verse during last week’s Drink Champs interview, Ye took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a text exchange in which he apologizes to Soulja Boy for not being honest. “Yo...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Soulja Boy Continues to Blast Kanye West Over Being Cut From ‘Donda’ Album Despite Ye’s Apology

Soulja Boy returned to The Breakfast Club on Friday with plenty to say regarding his would-be Donda collaborator Kanye West. As is widely known by now, Big Draco had recorded a verse for the track “Remote Control” that ultimately didn’t make the cut. Since then, Soulja has been publicly critical of Ye, who also publicly criticized the contributions in question before ultimately issuing an apology.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Explains Frustrations With Kanye West & Disses 'Yeezus'

Soulja Boy made his triumphant return to The Breakfast Club on Friday (November 11) and Big Draco let it rip for about 45 minutes. Of course, Soulja Boy made sure to address his brief feud with Kanye West, which was squashed earlier this week with a text message truce. “That...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy