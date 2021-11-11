CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

WWII veteran Bob Berman to grand marshal Veterans Day parade

By Mike Hart, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYbYZ_0ctdZCXg00

On Veterans Day we celebrate the voices of all men and women who served in the armed forces.

Locally, there are several events going on starting with the 102nd Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bakersfield. This year, World War II veteran Bob Berman is the Grand Marshal of the parade.

A signalman on the USS Maryland battleship during the war in the pacific.

He reported for duty after the "Fighting Mary" was repaired following the attack on pearl harbor.

The honorary Grand Marshal is Jason Geis is retired from the U.S Army. He is a fixture on Honor Flight, at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, and one of the area's leading activists for local veterans.

Last year, a special car parade took the place in lieu of traditional festivities due to the pandemic but this year's event is back in-person.

The parade starts at 10 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Wwii#The Grand Marshal#The U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy