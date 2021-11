Darron Patterson tried to hold back the tears as he watched the coming together of two large modular units that will be part of the first museum structure in Africatown. Patterson, president of the Clotilda Descendants Association, recalled Monday walking down Wimbush Street from the Mobile County Training School during the 1960s, and never once thinking that his community’s heritage would be celebrated someday inside a museum that is expected to generate international appeal.

