Maryland State

COVID-19 In Maryland: 985 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Decline

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEL9Z_0ctdYfyq00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 985 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive increased by .06% to 3.18%.

Hospitalizations decreased by 14 to 505. Of those hospitalized, 377 adults are in acute care and 126 adults are in intensive care.  No children are in acute care and two are in intensive care.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

More than 4 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 568,914 total confirmed cases and 10,788 deaths.

There are 4,066,007 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 8,775,272 doses. Of those, 4,135,431 are first doses with 12,759 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,751,296 second doses, 5,128 in the last day.

“Thanks to the millions of people who have rolled up their sleeves, Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated states in America,” said Governor Hogan of the eight million milestone mark. “We have achieved these numbers with strong public health outreach, innovative lottery and scholarship promotions, and a relentless focus on equity.”

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 314,711 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 327 in the last day.

On September 24, after the CDC granted final approval for Pfizer’s booster, Gov. Hogan announced the immediate authorization of the booster shot for Marylanders who have received their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago. Hogan had already approved use for vulnerable populations in early September.

The state has administered 573,834 additional or booster vaccine doses, 18,944 in the last day.

The state reported 87.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 32,500 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of Nov. 7.

Less than 0.89% of fully vaccinated Marylanders have later tested positive.

Of those cases, 2,348 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 12.61% of all COVID cases hospitalized in the state. 332 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 13.56% of lab-confirmed COVID deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 10,012 (257) 2*
Anne Arundel 53,863 (761) 15*
Baltimore 77,891 (1,824) 42*
Baltimore City 62,456 (1,335) 28*
Calvert 5,826 (100) 1*
Caroline 3,307 (52) 0*
Carroll 12,125 (286) 7*
Cecil 9,047 (183) 2*
Charles 14,694 (261) 2*
Dorchester 4,233 (83) 1*
Frederick 24,812 (376) 10*
Garrett 3,468 (82) 1*
Harford 21,217 (353) 8*
Howard 22,960 (273) 7*
Kent 1,795 (53) 3*
Montgomery 83,349 (1,672) 51*
Prince George’s 100,611 (1,689) 43*
Queen Anne’s 3,981 (72) 1*
St. Mary’s 10,152 (168) 1*
Somerset 3,395 (54) 0*
Talbot 2,950 (55) 0*
Washington 20,365 (411) 5*
Wicomico 11,316 (227) 0*
Worcester 5,089 (122) 1*
Data not available 0 (39) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 40,393 (4) 0*
10-19 63,416 (8) 1*
20-29 101,380 (55) 1*
30-39 97,364 (146) 7*
40-49 82,548 (378) 5*
50-59 81,076 (1,003) 34*
60-69 54,615 (1,856) 29*
70-79 29,996 (2,711) 47*
80+ 18,126 (4,623) 107*
Data not available 0 (4) 1*
Female 297,937 (5,174) 113*
Male 270,977 (5,614) 119*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 177,754 (3,829) 86*
Asian (NH) 13,830 (349) 11*
White (NH) 219,052 (5,575) 114*
Hispanic 79,602 (884) 19*
Other (NH) 26,162 (118) 1*
Data not available 52,514 (33) 1*

