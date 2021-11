WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Milwaukee Bucks 101-94 at Capital One Arena on Sunday night. Here are five observations from what went down... Ten games may be an arbitrary round number in the context of a full 82-game NBA regular season, but it also seems like a decent snapshot to take a step back and evaluate what the Wizards have shown us so far, especially after a convincing victory over the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. The win, Washington's second straight, pushed it to 7-3, marking the franchise's best start to a season in seven years.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO