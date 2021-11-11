Police investigate Tangerine injury wreck
A Thursday morning injury wreck shut down Tangerine Road in both directions at Monterra Vista.
According to Oro Valley police, the wreck would close Tangerine in both directions until the investigation wrapped up.
There was no timetable for the road to reopen.
