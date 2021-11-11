CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oro Valley, AZ

Police investigate Tangerine injury wreck

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hGfO_0ctdYcKf00

A Thursday morning injury wreck shut down Tangerine Road in both directions at Monterra Vista.

According to Oro Valley police, the wreck would close Tangerine in both directions until the investigation wrapped up.

There was no timetable for the road to reopen.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oro Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Oro Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mobile Devices#Accident#Ovpd#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy