Chef's Quick Tip: Tartine
This week, chef Lauren Braun Costello, of It's Lauren, Of Course! Shows Tina Redwine how to make Tartine, an open-faced sandwich.
This week, chef Lauren Braun Costello, of It's Lauren, Of Course! Shows Tina Redwine how to make Tartine, an open-faced sandwich.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0