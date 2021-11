Did you enjoy my preview of the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO last week? Don’t worry if you didn’t read it, because I’m sure this is where you want to be. While I couldn’t talk about the performance then, I certainly can today! That’s because the 12th Gen Intel CPUs and the new Z690 motherboards are here at last, bringing in a huge range of new features and technologies. Some of these features have been available to AMD fans for some time now, but some of them, such as DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, push things to the next level. Of course, ASUS are no stranger to high-end hardware, and their new ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO motherboard looks set to grab your attention. It’s not the most extreme board they do, but it’s pretty damn close.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO