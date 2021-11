The Pixel Fold, Google’s rumored foldable phone, isn’t even final and official yet but now we’re learning the tech giant may be dropping the plans. The information was from DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) who said that Google is no longer bringing the Pixel Fold out in the market. It won’t be out this 2021 and not even in 2022. Perhaps Google may be thinking it is not ready yet and maybe there is no point in trying to compete with Samsung in this category.

CELL PHONES ・ 22 HOURS AGO