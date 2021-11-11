Please Enable JavaScript

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
cltampa.com

Texas blues rising star Zach Person makes Tampa debut on Friday

Like his first single, “Can’t Stop Running,” the career of Texan guitarist and songwriter Zach Person is in exponential growth mode. Person belongs in the new blues school—think Gary Clark Jr. and Cedric Burnside—making people realize the genre isn’t just for your grandpa. (Person performed Clark’s “Next Door Neighbor Blues” for his 2016 “American Idol” audition.) Though his self-titled debut LP was just released in the spring, the guitarist and vocalist has performed at Austin City Limits and shared the stage with Buddy Guy.
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
The Berrics Canteen

Zane Timpson Has Passed Away At 26 Years Old

Zane Timpson has passed away at 26 years old. The devasting news was confirmed by Jordan Maxham via Instagram. The Heroin Skateboards pro was born and raised in Leucadia, California, and moved to San Francisco in 2013 and stayed there for nearly seven years. Most recently he called Encinitas home.
cltampa.com

After a long hiatus, Carnival resumes Tampa cruises this weekend

Carnival Cruise Line is about to make good on a year-and-a-half-old promise it made to Tampa when it said, “We Will Be Back.”. Today, the cruise giant, which has been absent from Tampa Bay since the onset of the pandemic, announced that this weekend, its 7-day western Caribbean cruise will once again depart from Port of Tampa starting Sunday, Nov. 14.
cltampa.com

Orlando's wildly popular 'Le Petite Fete' Taylor Swift dance party hits Tampa on Friday

"It's two girls who love Taylor Swift and who are really friends," says Courtney Gibson of Le Petite Fete, " and who just want to drink White Claw and sing with you." As far as "elevator pitches" go, this one really drills down to the communal celebrations at the heart of Orlando party promoters Le Petit Fete — the duo of Gibson, CEO, and Caitie Phillips, CMO — currently selling out nightclubs all over Florida and beyond with their Taylor Swift tribute nights.
NewsBreak
Technology
cltampa.com

New report highlights how Tampa Bay interstates have harmed communities of color

A new Los Angeles Times story highlights the U.S. Department of Transportation’s ongoing national roadway expansion, which also displaces people of color via interstate construction. Within the story, the tale of Tampa’s interstate project is retold, but from a new perspective. “The first time Willie Dixon lost a home to...
cltampa.com

This ‘Kentacobell’ is for sale in Tampa for $3 million

It is a shame that this location doesn’t have an attached Pizza Hut, completing the holy trinity, but maybe that’s why it’s priced at $873 a foot. When you’re the boss of a combination Taco Bell and KFC you can pretty much do whatever your greasy little heart desires, like pour gravy over a bag of tortilla chips or jam two pieces of fried chicken into both sides of a bean burrito and call it a Crispy Legs on the Cob.
cltampa.com

Journey, Billy Idol and Toto are coming to Tampa this spring

Sit your parents down before telling them, but Journey is teaming up with Billy Idol and Toto for a Tampa concert in spring 2022. Tickets to see Journey with Billy Idol and Toto play Amalie Area on April 20 at 7:30 p.m. go on sale to the public this Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. and cost $45.75-$125.75. Various presales start as early as Tuesday, Nov. 16.
cltampa.com

Ybor City music venue Crowbar gets five-year lease extension

Crowbar, the scruffy live-music venue in Ybor City—a dying breed in Tampa’s Latin quarter—will be around until at least 2026 if owner Tom DeGeorge has anything to say about it. He signed a new five-year lease with his landlord, Ron Rampolla, in late September. Crowbar, which until COVID had primarily...
cltampa.com

20 Tampa Bay Filipino restaurants and eateries everyone should try at least once

Filipino American History month was in October, but we’d like to highlight businesses throughout Tampa Bay that specialize in Filipino cuisine whether they’re brick and mortar restaurants, food trucks, pop-ups or at-home caterers. Food is an integral part of the Filipino experience—whether a 23-hour flight separates you from your motherland...
cltampa.com

Here are the Tampa Bay restaurants and bars that closed in 2021

The restaurant industry has never been easy, but the last couple years created a whole new host of challenges. While plenty of new and exciting concepts popped up in 2021, this past year Tampa Bay also lost a few iconic bars and restaurants. This is by no means a complete list, but here are all the significant closures we know of.—Stephanie Powers.
cltampa.com

Hank Williams descendant headed to Tampa’s New World Brewery on Friday

Coleman Williams’ IV and the Strange Band opens for Tejon Street Corner Thieves. Colorado’s Tejon Street Corner Thieves makes its Tampa debut Friday, and the rowdy foursome is going to fit in well here. The band’s “trashgrass and blues” style runs on the same Have Gun, Will Travel singalong vibe, especially the band’s alcohol-soaked song “Whiskey” (which will also make you happy now that New World has a full bar). By the end of the show, there’ll a new batch of “tejomies.”
cltampa.com

Seminole Heights Korean fried chicken spot Gangchu finds Chef Noel Cruz hitting the bullseye

The first forkful takes me by surprise. The slippery texture of the glass noodles is so lush as to be erotic. The stir fry flavors are perfectly balanced; a hint of spice from julienned red bell pepper, char from scallions, earthy bite from marinated shiitakes, some herbal spinach notes and the sweet crunch of carrots. The tamari-sesame sauce clings to and mellows each morsel. There’s harmony and joy even without the welcome addition of a sunny egg yolk that stares back from the center of your plate. This is Chef Noel Cruz’s triumphant japchae.
cltampa.com

The former South Tampa home of Maas Brothers president Frank Harvey is now for sale

A home that once belonged to the president of popular Maas Brothers Department stores, which for decades called itself "Greater Tampa's Greatest Store," is now for sale. Located at 4901 New Providence Ave., the estate was completed in 1976, and was first owned by Frank Wendell Harvey and his wife Patricia. Harvey was the president of Maas Brothers and vice president of Allied Corp. until his retirement in 1987, just a few years before the department store giant filed for bankruptcy. Harvey, who passed away in 2012, was also chairman of the Tampa Chamber of Commerce in the early '80s.
cltampa.com

This $305K train was converted into a home under a Florida overpass

All aboard! A literal train that was converted into a fully furnished, livable home is now for sale under a Florida overpass, and it's looking for a choo-choo choosey buyer. Located at 1738 E Adams St. Suite 15 in Jacksonville, the train is parked in a gated area directly under the Hart Expressway Bridge, and is also just a few hundred yards away from TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
cltampa.com

Everything we saw at Tampa’s Oddities & Curiosities Expo

The traveling Oddities & Curiosities Expo will criss-cross the country in 2022, but it closed this year out with its second to last stop, right here in Tampa Bay where a collection of fabulously freaky people popped into the convention center to check out enough the taxidermy and odd kitsch to last a year.—Ray Roa.
