Seacor completes Ida damage surveys at salvage site

By KATC News
 5 days ago
Seacor says that surveys of the salvage site following Hurricane Ida have been completed and they now are working with the Coast Guard on the next steps.

Details on the plans for the salvage were not given but Seacor says they have gathered more data and information about the status of the remaining sections of the vessel to be removed.

The US Coast Guard, they say, will help determine the company's next step in the salvage operations.

Following Hurricane Ida, Seacor had to stop salvage operations at the site in the Gulf of Mexico. Ida, they report, significantly impacted the salvage site of the Seacor Power capsized vessel.

At the time, Seacor announced that some debris that was recoverable was continuing to be removed from the site by their salvage team.

In July, The US Coast Guard updated on salvage operations saying that The Donjon-SMIT salvage team raised the bow section of the SEACOR Power to the surface of the water and transported it by barge to the Modern American Recycling Services, Inc. facility in Houma.

No other salvage operation updates have been provided since that time.

In August, formal public hearings were held on the capsizing of the Seacor Power. To see a full recap of the two-week long hearings, click below:

https://www.katc.com/news/final-day-of-hearings-begin-for-seacor-power

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

