CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bradley Beal Played Following Loss of Grandmother

By Sameer Kumar
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 5 days ago

Shortly after the Wizards landed in Cleveland on Tuesday night, Bradley Beal got the news that his maternal grandmother had passed away.

Upon hearing the news, Beal was pondering whether to stay in Cleveland or go back home to D.C. to be with his family.

“I’ve never lost anybody close to me,” Beal said. “I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how to feel, I don’t know who to go to.”

Beal decided to stay in Cleveland, but only informed head coach Wes Unseld Jr., general manager Tommy Sheppard and other front office executives about the news.

Beal didn’t tell his teammates, as he didn’t want it to be a distraction, but they were eventually able to figure out that something was wrong with Beal.

“Eventually, guys were seeing it on my face,” Beal said. “I was wearing it all night. I couldn’t hide it. Because when I played basketball, she watched me. She watches me. She came to my games, she was physically there. Now that can’t happen anymore. That’s tough.”

Beal thought of his grandmother as “Mom 2.0,” as Beal believes that she would’ve wanted him to play, as she also helped shape him into the basketball player he is today, and that is someone who prioritizes team success over individual stats or accolades.

The Wizards ended up beating the Cavaliers 97-94, as Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds left in the game off an assist by Beal.

“When I passed the ball to Kuz in the corner, I knew she was in the play,” Beal said. “I just said ‘touch this play, just let me know you’re here, let me know you’re watching.’ I just knew that she was.”

Beal didn’t have his best performance, as he only scored 13 points on 4-of-19 shooting. However, he contributed in other areas, as he had seven rebounds and seven assists and also took a timely charge.

“They won this game,” Beal said. “I wasn’t in it mentally, physically, emotionally. My teammates won this game in every shape and fashion.”

The post Bradley Beal Played Following Loss of Grandmother appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bradley Beal Shared Heartbreaking News After Tonight’s Win

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal wasn’t quite at his best in Wednesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a come-from-behind victory, he revealed a shocking piece of bad news, explaining why he wasn’t wholly focused on basketball during the game. Beal shared in his postgame press conference that his grandmother...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bradley Beal drops massive hint at his future with Wizards

Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal is content with his life at the moment and remains unfazed by the rumors linked to his name. Things have been going smooth for Bradley Beal as the Wizards have gone on to an impressive 6-3 early in the season. Atop that, he is currently making tons of money given his four-year contract extension with Washington is valued at more than $180 million, and he could still earn about $50 million more by waiting for free agency next summer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Sheppard
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Bradley Beal
Washington Post

On a night of loss for Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards come up big late

CLEVELAND — Bradley Beal and Montrezl Harrell appeared side by side again for a postgame news conference, this one after the Washington Wizards’ 97-94 comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Harrell and Beal’s joint news conferences are generally raucously funny affairs, with the teammates playing off each other and sharing more jokes than actual game insights.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Bradley Beal Feeling Optimistic Ahead of Season

The Wizards traded Russell Westbrook to the Lakers over the offseason after just one season with the team, but in came Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and Aaron Holiday... The post Bradley Beal Feeling Optimistic Ahead of Season appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Wizards
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal have talked about teaming up

Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal started together on Team Durant during last year’s All-Star Game. Now they could be trying to team up for real this time. The Boston Celtics star Tatum spoke this week with Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston and admitted that he has talked to Beal about joining forces.
NBA
The Game Haus

Bradley Beal Struggles Shooting to Start the Season

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has proven himself to be quite the prolific scorer over the past couple of NBA seasons. Indeed, he has averaged over 30 points per game in each of his last two regular-season campaigns, finishing overall second in the league in this metric in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. He can even claim the dubious achievement of being the first player in NBA history to average over 30 points a game and not be selected to the All-NBA or All-Star teams.
NBA
milwaukeesun.com

Bradley Beal, Wizards sends Bucks to fifth loss in six games

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and the Washington Wizards defeated the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 101-94 on Sunday night. Beal made 14-of-22 shots and added eight assists as Washington won its second straight game. Kyle Kuzma had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Montrezl Harrell also scored 15 points. The Wizards...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Bradley Beal’s Twitter ‘Like’ Probably Won’t Sit Well With Celtics Fans

What if Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal really do fulfill their apparent desire to team up in the NBA — only with the Washington Wizards rather than the Boston Celtics?. The Celtics long have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Beal, should the Wizards ultimately trade the three-time All-Star, who grew up with Tatum in the St. Louis area. But perhaps we shouldn’t write off the alternative of Tatum someday taking his talents to the nation’s capital.
NBA
RealGM

Bradley Beal Doesn't Need To Spend Time Considering Future Plans

Bradley Beal expected to represent the United States in the Olympics, but he tested positive for COVID-19. “It’s okay to feel down. It’s okay to be in a funk. It’s okay to talk about it. Yeah,” Beal said, “it’s okay to be human sometimes. It was figuring out how to do it, what position I’m in, who do I need to support. Do I need to be the tough one? Am I free to be emotional? Kind of finding that balance. A lot of times, I think I’m a superhero or I can kind of figure things out on my own, but it’s all right to rely on people. I don’t have to be Brad Beal the millionaire helper all the time.”
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Wizards Notes: Beal, Kuzma, Trades, Towns, Key Stats

The Wizards are off to a surprising start to the season, winning seven of their first 10 games. Let’s take a look at some notes out of Washington: Washington Wizards Notes The... The post Wizards Notes: Beal, Kuzma, Trades, Towns, Key Stats appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
37
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy