Bradley Beal Played Following Loss of Grandmother

Shortly after the Wizards landed in Cleveland on Tuesday night, Bradley Beal got the news that his maternal grandmother had passed away.

Upon hearing the news, Beal was pondering whether to stay in Cleveland or go back home to D.C. to be with his family.

“I’ve never lost anybody close to me,” Beal said. “I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how to feel, I don’t know who to go to.”

Beal decided to stay in Cleveland, but only informed head coach Wes Unseld Jr., general manager Tommy Sheppard and other front office executives about the news.

Beal didn’t tell his teammates, as he didn’t want it to be a distraction, but they were eventually able to figure out that something was wrong with Beal.

“Eventually, guys were seeing it on my face,” Beal said. “I was wearing it all night. I couldn’t hide it. Because when I played basketball, she watched me. She watches me. She came to my games, she was physically there. Now that can’t happen anymore. That’s tough.”

Beal thought of his grandmother as “Mom 2.0,” as Beal believes that she would’ve wanted him to play, as she also helped shape him into the basketball player he is today, and that is someone who prioritizes team success over individual stats or accolades.

The Wizards ended up beating the Cavaliers 97-94, as Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds left in the game off an assist by Beal.

“When I passed the ball to Kuz in the corner, I knew she was in the play,” Beal said. “I just said ‘touch this play, just let me know you’re here, let me know you’re watching.’ I just knew that she was.”

Beal didn’t have his best performance, as he only scored 13 points on 4-of-19 shooting. However, he contributed in other areas, as he had seven rebounds and seven assists and also took a timely charge.

“They won this game,” Beal said. “I wasn’t in it mentally, physically, emotionally. My teammates won this game in every shape and fashion.”

