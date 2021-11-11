CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Very Dangerous Situation is Unfolding on The Roadways in Lafayette, Louisiana

By Chris Reed
 5 days ago
michael-glazier-unsplash

This has to stop.

For weeks I have been noticing that there are tire marks at several intersections in Lafayette and someone will soon get hurt.

I don’t know if you’ve noticed but someone in what appears to be a small vehicle has been doing donuts at intersections in Lafayette.

You can see the tire marks on various roads in Lafayette and whoever is doing this “trick” may soon injure themself or someone else.

I’ve noticed the tire marks throughout upper Lafayette and even on roadways in the center of Lafayette, some not very far from where I am sitting while typing up this story.

I am sure Lafayette Police are aware of these tire marks throughout the city by now, but I hope that whoever is doing this is soon caught.

Staff Photo

A good friend of mine was killed by someone in Lafayette who was driving recklessly and I fear that some other innocent person will be in the wrong place at the wrong time if this continues.

And to the person who may be responsible for this, please stop before you injure or kill someone. This isn’t worth the risk.

Plus, this type of behavior on the roadways is careless and irresponsible, and it has to stop before it’s too late.

Staff Photo

Let me note one more thing here, some of the tire marks I have seen in Lafayette are near schools, where there’s of traffic.

Now, I’m sure that this is happening during the night hours, but this still does not justify what is happening on the roads throughout Lafayette.

