Car hailing app drivers: share your experiences

By Guardian community team
 5 days ago
How has your job changed during the pandemic?

Uber is to increase its fare prices by 10% in an attempt to encourage more drivers to use the app and meet the growing public demand for taxis since Covid restrictions were relaxed.

If you are a driver working with a ride sharing app such as Uber or Bolt, we would like to know how your job has changed during the pandemic. What is the situation like now?

Have you left your job as a driver for a ride sharing app, or considering to leave? What would make you come back or stay?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

