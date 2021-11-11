CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data: Construction Backlog Rebounds in October as Contractor Confidence Slides

By Associated Builders, Contractors
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Associated Builders and Contractors reported Nov. 9 that its Construction Backlog Indicator rose to 8.1 months in October, according to an ABC member survey conducted from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2. The reading is up 0.5 months from September 2021 and 0.4 months from October 2020. However,...

