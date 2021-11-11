CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bradley Whitford brings life to Scrooge in production at Smith Center

By John Przybys Las Vegas Review-Journal
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s as if Bradley Whitford had been preparing to play Ebenezer Scrooge since he was a kid. “I was raised Quaker, but my mother was in love with George C. Scott,” says Whitford, who remembers gathering with the family each year to listen to a recorded adaptation of “A Christmas Carol”...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Bulletin

Scrooge wears Prada

LANESBORO — Adapting Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” with a female Scrooge requires more than changes to costumes at Commonweal Theatre. Adrienne Sweeney plays Ebeneeza Scrooge — a female version of the miser. Her late business partner, Marley, also is played by a woman as are the ghosts that help Scrooge reclaim her humanity.
ROCHESTER, MN
westernmassnews.com

Bradley Whitford: Redefining the Dad Bod

The 62-year-old Emmy winner, who jokes about being the "Sexiest Man Barely Alive," says he still makes time for exercise, but admits the best shape of his life was "many decades ago." Whitford reveals how he think his children will react to his feature, when he is happiest these days and his first thought when he heard about being in this issue - "I’m glad of the pain it will cause to [The West Wing co-star] Josh Malina."
CELEBRITIES
People

Bradley Whitford, 62, Says Men Are 'Lucky as Hell' to Be 'Celebrated for Aging': 'It's Unfair'

Bradley Whitford has been around long enough, in life and in Hollywood, to know that men and women are not treated the same when it comes to aging. "Honestly, men are lucky as hell," Whitford, 62, tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. "We get celebrated for aging. It's unfair and it's crazy. I remember my mom, who had absolutely nothing to do with show business, would talk about how unfair that is, that men become distinguished and women become invisible. I have siblings and my sisters talk about that a lot. It's unfair. I have been celebrated for aging, which is bizarre."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Last Man Standing' Star's Creative Take on 'Romeo and Juliet' Gets First-Look at Hulu

Former Last Man Standing star Kaitlyn Dever's next movie will have her starring in an unexpected environment. Dever stars in Rosaline, a comedic take on William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet produced by 20th Century Studios for Hulu. The first photo of Dever in the title role was released on Friday, during Disney+ Day. Rosaline will be released on Hulu in 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
John Smith
Person
Jack Thorne
Person
Shakespeare
Person
George C. Scott
Person
Charles Dickens
Variety

Will Oscar Voters Say ‘I Love Nicole Kidman’ in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’?

After revisiting a slice of 1960s history in last year’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin turned his lens to “Being the Ricardos,” cataloging a politically tumultuous week in the 1950s for Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz during the heyday of “I Love Lucy.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences often falls hard for movies about old Hollywood, and it would be foolish to think that they’ve changed their tune, especially after seeing films such as “Mank” from David Fincher garner the most nominations in the 2020 Oscar race. The new movie from Amazon Studios could...
MOVIES
Daily Gate City

OFP brings hope to stage with 'Wonderful Life'

After almost two years of COVID and COVID-related mandates, lockdowns and restrictions, we could all do with a little dose of hope. And that’s just what you’ll get when you head down to Old Fort Players this December. You’ll be treated to a traditional holiday experience with a little twist.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smith Center#A Christmas Carol#Christmas Story#Quaker#Sag#Boeing
news3lv.com

NF Hope Concert returns to The Smith Center

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — THE ANNUAL N-F HOPE CONCERT IS RETURNING TO THE SMITH CENTER THIS WEEKEND AND FEATURES SOME OF LAS VEGAS'S MOST CELEBRATED ENTERTAINERS. JOINING US NOW WITH MORE ARE FOUNDERS JEFF AND MELODY LEIBOW. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased at any box office at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have been cast in “Extrapolations,” Scott Z. Burns upcoming climate change anthology series. Known for his performances in films such as “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Keeping the Faith,” Norton plays a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. He is repped by UTA. Jonathan’s son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin, is played by Gandolfini, who most recently appeared in “The Many Saints of Newark” and is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant. Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra. Her prominent credits include playing Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones” and Piety...
MOVIES
Hastings Tribune

HCT brings Miracle on 34th Street to life

The Hastings Community Theatre kicks off the holiday season this weekend with “Miracle on 34th Street.”. Based in part on the classic movie of the same name, this heartwarming holiday tale features a last-minute replacement Santa for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade who claims to be the real Kris Kringle.
HASTINGS, NE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kaitlyn Dever Shares First Look Image of Her Character in Hulu’s ‘Rosaline’

Kaitlyn Dever shared on Friday a first-look image of herself as the title character in Hulu’s Rosaline. The actress, 24, wrote in the caption beside the photo that Rosaline — which was included as part of Disney+ day — is directed by Karen Maine (Starstruck) and will release in 2022. “I am SO excited for this one :)” Rosaline, a 20th Century project, is described as a comedic retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, told from the perspective of Romeo’s ex, Rosaline. Minnie Driver, Christopher McDonald and Bradley Whitford also star in the film, with Kyle Allen as Romeo and Isabela Merced as Juliet. Rosaline is written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (500 Days of Summer, The Spectacular Now, The Fault in Our Stars) from Rebecca Serle’s 2010 novel titled When You Were Mine. Dever is known for her lead role in 2019’s Booksmart opposite Beanie Feldstein, as well as roles in Dopesick and Last Man Standing. View the first look image below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlyn Dever (@kaitlyndever)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
yoursun.com

Will Smith enters new phase of life

PHILADELPHIA — If you think Will Smith’s memoir, "Will," is a juicy expose filled with details about his complicated marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, you’ll be disappointed. Smith is not here for that. The 412-page book is two parts Fresh Prince life story and one part self-help guide. The result:...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Heath Freeman, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Bones’ Actor, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who is best known for his roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to Express, Heath Freeman’s cause of death has not been revealed but it was confirmed by actress Ashley Benson and Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend,” Moakler shared. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”
AUSTIN, TX
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter characters ranked: the 10 best Harry Potter characters

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series has yielded dozens of memorable characters, including humans of good and evil varieties as well as a menagerie of magical creatures. Across seven books and eight movies, those characters have burrowed their way into the hearts and minds of many who grew up with the magical series.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Black Women Steal The Show At The 2021 CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music returned to its longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. While last year’s CMA Awards were held sans audience at nearby Music City Center due to COVID-19, this year, the 55th annual awards show was packed with fans and star-studded performances ― notably from Black women.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy