GoodData Introduces No-Code UI Framework as the Second Phase of Composable Data and Analytics Suite

By Globe Newswire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new product builds on GoodData Cloud Native’s analytics engine to put the power of analytics in the hands of business users. GoodData, the leader in data and analytics infrastructure, announced its new no-code UI solution, building on its headless BI engine and cloud-native platform to create the first singular composable...

