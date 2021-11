The Luupe, the one-stop production marketplace helping brands connect with a curated community of women photographers and diverse creators all over the world, today announced that they have raised $3M in seed investment funding. The round was led by Wave, with participation from Jenny Lefcourt, General Partner at Freestyle. Prior participation included strategic angels such as Tracy Kim, Former CEO of Aaptiv & Chief of Staff at Shutterstock; Jody Vandergriff, CEO at Seeker, Founder & CEO at WebDAM (Acquired by Shutterstock); and Lee Torrens, early employee at Canva.

