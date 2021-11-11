There Could Be A Lot Of Angry Rivian Buyers

Every major manufacturer is in the process of electrifying their lineups as new emissions regulations draw nearer. We're constantly hearing reports of how these automakers are planning to become all-electric in the future. Kia is the latest to announce such a move, and even London town is getting new electric buses to make navigating the city a slightly less hazardous endeavor for your lungs. However, the disparity between gas-powered car prices and those of EVs is still a major stumbling block to mainstream EV adoption. Various brands have promised to introduce affordable EVs, from Mercedes to Tesla, the latter of which is aiming for a $25,000 EV. But with lithium in short supply, the affordable EV dream may be a very long way away.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO