Orbán rival promises new constitution if he defeats Hungary PM

By Jennifer Rankin in Brussels
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ovhlh_0ctdU1oJ00
Péter Márki-Zay Photograph: John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

The opposition leader who hopes to topple Hungary’s autocratic ruler, Viktor Orbán, has vowed to introduce a new constitution and “restore the rule of law” if he wins next April’s elections.

Péter Márki-Zay, a small-town mayor who became the surprise choice as prime ministerial candidate of six opposition parties, made the comments during a visit to Brussels, where he is meeting senior EU officials and politicians, with the message that his priorities are democracy and European integration.

“There is no democracy, no freedom of the press, no rule of law in Hungary, we have to start everything from scratch,” Márki-Zay told reporters. He said the opposition alliance was drawing up a new constitution that would be put to a referendum if they were victorious.

“It’s a regime change, we are talking about regime change, not government change,” he said.

Márki-Zay, a churchgoing Catholic father of seven, also promised to delete Orbán’s “homophobic” anti-LGBT law and introduce same-sex marriage. While noting he was against divorce, he promised not to change Hungarian laws permitting divorce and abortion.

A former supporter of Orbán’s Fidesz party, Márki-Zay said he wanted a Hungary built on love and peace, contrasting himself with Orbán’s campaigns against minorities and diatribes against the philanthropist and financier George Soros .

“What we are fighting is a one-party state built by Orbán; it’s hate campaigns against different minorities: the LGBT community, the Roma community, but also Jews and different other minorities and certain persons,” he said, naming Soros.

Since Orbán returned to power in 2010, he has won three straight elections, victories that have allowed him to rewrite Hungary’s constitution, fill courts and public bodies with Fidesz party loyalists, and put the squeeze on independent media . After nearly a decade in power, Hungary in 2019 became the first EU member state to be ranked as “partly free” by the US monitoring group Freedom House.

A recent poll shows Márki-Zay has pulled four points clear of Orbán, raising the prospect of a serious electoral challenge.

Márki-Zay hopes to repeat on a national scale his triumph in the south-eastern Hungarian town of Hódmezővásárhely, where he was elected mayor in 2018, defeating the Fidesz incumbent on an anti-corruption campaign.

Márki-Zay, wearing a blue ribbon to signify his fight against graft, attributed his success to increasing the turnout of anti-Orbán voters and persuading the undecided to choose him. A political independent, he was elected last month as the prime ministerial candidate for an alliance of six political parties, spanning the far left to the former far right.

Márki-Zay said the six parties agreed on “more than 80%, probably more than 90%” of issues facing Hungary. While the parties had disagreements on taxation, he said they agreed on four basic principles: democracy, the rule of law, a market economy and European integration.

He insisted that Jobbik, the onetime far-right party, supported this agenda. “Jobbik has changed a lot … Racism and intolerance towards minorities, based on the colour of their skin, based on their sexual orientation, their origin is unacceptable. We are very much building a Hungary that is based on love and tolerance and acceptance towards people with different skin colour, backgrounds.”

One of his top priorities is to clamp down on corruption, after investigations into the unexplained wealth of Orbán’s friends and family have gone nowhere. If he wins, he promised to ensure that all corruption would be investigated, with wrongdoers prosecuted. Corruption linked to the ruling party would be prosecuted, he told the Guardian, adding, “and opposition as well. We will make sure that all corruption cases will be and should be prosecuted.”

If he was prime minister, he would ensure Hungary joins the EU’s new public prosecutor , something Orbán (with a handful of other EU leaders) has shunned.

Any narrow opposition victory could raise questions about his top priority: changing Hungary’s constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority.

Márki-Zay said Orbán’s changes to the constitution were invalid, suggesting the opposition did not need to be bound by the two-thirds majority rule. “Everything that Fidesz did in the last 10 years to make his power irreplaceable, to make Orbán undefeatable is invalid,” he said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with 51% or 67%. It’s a fact that it’s unconstitutional and of course we will have to come up with a new constitution, yes, and approve it by a referendum.”

A Márki-Zay victory would certainly be unofficially welcomed in Brussels, as will his declaration that the EU’s problems “can be solved by more Europe”.

That warmer attitude to Brussels and other EU capitals would come with a cooler approach to Russia and China. “We respect these powers, we respect these nations. But Hungary has not been dealing with these nations on an equal basis,” he said, citing the Chinese-backed Belgrade to Budapest railway, funded with loans from Beijing, which he said were above market rates and not in the interest of Hungarian taxpayers.

He also criticised Orbán’s decision to allow Russia’s International Investment Bank to use Budapest as its headquarters, a move seen as blunting Hungary’s resolve to counter any security threat from Moscow. “Orbán is a security risk to Europe,” he argued, citing the IIB move and the Hungarian authorities’ use of Pegasus spyware against independent journalists and political critics.

But not everything would change. One point of continuity with Orbán would be a tough stance against irregular migration. Márki-Zay said the opposition parties had agreed that Orbán’s border fence would stay. “I think it’s a legitimate tool of controlling illegal migration, so he was probably right in defending European borders. He was not right on many other issues on migration.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
