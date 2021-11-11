CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FOREX-Dollar climbs after hot U.S. inflation; euro dips

By Tommy Wilkes
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Dollar index, dollar/euro at near 16-month highs * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds commentary, adds byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Tommy Wilkes and Sinéad Carew LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to almost 16-month highs against the euro and other currencies on Thursday, after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in 30 years encouraged bets on interest rate hikes. Wednesday's data showed that U.S. consumer prices grew last month at their fastest annual pace since 1990, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will have to respond by lifting interest rates faster than expected as traders question the central bank's stance that the current spate of high inflation is transitory. While the U.S. bond market was closed for the Veterans Day holiday, the dollar index still looked set for its second straight day of gains so far touching its highest level since July 23 2020. It was last up 0.19% at $95.003. The euro was down 0.07% at $1.1468 after hitting $1.1454 its lowest since July 21 2020. "It feels like we're still trading the repercussions of the CPI," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York. "The path of least resistance in the short term appears to be dollar higher .. Stronger inflation weakens the transitory narrative which means the Fed might need to tighten sooner." Sterling was down 0.03% at $1.3396 after earlier hitting $1.33650, its lowest level since Dec. 2020. Data showing Britain's economy lagging rivals in the July-September period did little to help. The greenback was last up 0.01% against Japan's yen and traded a range of 113.81 yen to 114.15 during the session after the dollar rose sharply against the yen on Wednesday. "The hawkish repricing of Fed policy expectations has reinforced the U.S. dollar's upward momentum from the previous week in which it had already benefited from the other G10 central banks pushing back against rate hike expectations outside of the U.S," said Lee Hardman, currencies analyst at MUFG. Emerging market (EM) currencies had also suffered from the dollar's broad rise on Wednesday and earlier in Thursday's session but MSCI's EM currencies index was last up 0.07%. The Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped, pulled lower by the jump in the U.S. dollar. The Aussie 0.28% to $0.7305 fell half a percent to a one-month low of $0.7287 and New Zealand's Kiwi dropped 0.4% to $0.7034. Elsewhere, Turkey's lira tumbled to a new record low of 9.975 to the dollar after the U.S. inflation reading and as expectations grow Turkey will cut rates again soon. In crypto currencies, bitcoin was up 0.48% at $65,229.81 after hitting a $69,000 intraday record on Wednesday. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:52AM (1452 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 95.0030 94.8340 +0.19% 5.581% +95.1010 +94.8240 Euro/Dollar $1.1468 $1.1477 -0.07% -6.13% +$1.1488 +$1.1454 Dollar/Yen 113.9150 113.9000 +0.01% +10.24% +114.1550 +113.8100 Euro/Yen 130.64 130.72 -0.06% +2.93% +130.9900 +130.4500 Dollar/Swiss 0.9218 0.9182 +0.40% +4.20% +0.9224 +0.9180 Sterling/Dollar $1.3396 $1.3402 -0.03% -1.93% +$1.3432 +$1.3365 Dollar/Canadian 1.2585 1.2499 +0.69% -1.17% +1.2587 +1.2472 Aussie/Dollar $0.7305 $0.7326 -0.28% -5.03% +$0.7341 +$0.7287 Euro/Swiss 1.0570 1.0538 +0.30% -2.19% +1.0572 +1.0536 Euro/Sterling 0.8560 0.8559 +0.01% -4.22% +0.8574 +0.8543 NZ $0.7034 $0.7058 -0.40% -2.10% +$0.7071 +$0.7013 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6730 8.6450 +0.70% +1.38% +8.7065 +8.6365 Euro/Norway 9.9464 9.9276 +0.19% -4.97% +9.9765 +9.9101 Dollar/Sweden 8.7059 8.6992 -0.06% +6.22% +8.7338 +8.6868 Euro/Sweden 9.9846 9.9902 -0.06% -0.91% +10.0101 +9.9633 (Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterjee in London, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Mark Potter and Nick Zieminski)

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Euro crumbles; traders wait on U.S. consumer test

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The euro was huddled at a 16-month low on Tuesday while the dollar was firm as traders awaited U.S. retail sales data, wary a strong reading could stoke inflation and add pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates. Talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar, Euro Down as Investors Await U.S. Retail Sales Data

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Tuesday morning in Asia, and the Euro was at a 16-month low, as investors await U.S. retail sales data. A strong reading could pressurize the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Fx#Ubs#Fed
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar at 16-month high after strong U.S. retail sales data

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a 16-month high on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumers looked past rising prices and drove retail sales higher than expected last month, while the euro slumped amid growth concerns and a surge in COVID-19 cases. U.S. retail sales rose...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox-Wall Street forecasts for the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yield in 2022

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street banks have started to release their forecasts for the end of 2022 for euro/dollar, dollar/yen, and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. Dollar: “We expect modest U.S. dollar depreciation over the coming year, reflecting our views of a positive backdrop for risk and commodities alongside moderate U.S. dollar overvaluation. Upside risks are largely from risk-off moves rather than U.S. outperformance and limited relative to downside risks stemming from aggressive market pricing for tighter Fed policy.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

Emerging market currencies whacked as Turkey's lira slumps nearly 3%

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - MSCI'S main emerging market currency index (.MIEM00000CUS) saw its biggest fall since mid-August on Tuesday as a rising dollar and more large drops in Turkey's lira sparked selling. The lira slumped nearly 3% while South Africa's rand, Mexico's peso and Russia's rouble all suffered heavy...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Stocks, dollar swing upward on hopeful retail data

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Global equities jumped higher on Tuesday on the back of optimism about consumer resilience in the face of rising inflation, which also helped drive the dollar to a 16-month high. All three major Wall Street indices moved higher in midday trading, as Walmart upped its...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira leads declines in emerging markets FX after dollar rally

* Chile's peso slides ahead of weekend elections * Latam stocks underperform broader EM peers (Adds comments, bullets, details; updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira led declines among emerging market currencies on Tuesday against a strong dollar, while Chile's peso sank ahead of weekend elections and on sliding copper prices. The lira tumbled 2.3% to a new record low against the dollar, ahead of an expected Turkish interest rate cut that many analysts say is unnecessary, while South Africa's rand, Mexico's peso, Chile's peso and Russia's rouble also fell. "The lira ... is already on a downward trend and suffering the dynamics where higher inflation is causing the lira to weaken and the weakening lira is causing inflation to rise," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "If you don't expect the central bank to come out and put a halt to this at some point, it becomes a vicious circle." MSCI's index of EM currencies fell 0.29% and was set for its worst session since early September, as the dollar renewed 16-month highs bolstered by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data strengthening the case for faster monetary policy tightening. Sentiment had been upbeat earlier in the day after a positive start in talks between the United States and China had raised hopes of easing tensions and possibly reducing tariffs. Chile's currency fell 1.5%, leading declines among Latin American units. Eyes are also on weekend presidential elections in Chile with far-right front-runner Jose Antonio Kast making a rapid surge in opinion polls. The most likely outcome is a split vote with main rival Gabriel Boric, leading to a run-off in December. Brazil's real fell 0.8%, on returning from a day's holiday. Data on Tuesday showed surging inflation and higher interest rates had started to choke economic activity in Brazil. The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, fell by 0.27% in September from the previous month. Latam stocks fell, underperforming a broader index of EM shares. Chile's benchmark index slumped 1.8%, extending losses to a third straight session. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1951 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1290.02 0.25 MSCI LatAm 2138.19 -1.76 Brazil Bovespa 104812.78 -1.43 Mexico IPC 51077.85 -0.69 Chile IPSA 4304.32 -1.78 Argentina MerVal 89882.74 -3.351 Colombia COLCAP 1336.93 -1.44 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4984 -0.77 Mexico peso 20.7072 -0.50 Chile peso 811.2 -1.54 Colombia peso 3892.57 -0.26 Peru sol 3.9861 -0.11 Argentina peso (interbank) 100.2900 0.00 Argentina peso (parallel) 197.5 1.01 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Nick Macfie and Grant McCool)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as BoC leans against 'hawkish' sentiment

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2492 to 1.2565 * Canadian housing starts fall 5.3% in October * Canadian 10-year yield touches its highest since April 2019 By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback broadly climbed and a senior Bank of Canada official said there was a lot of uncertainty about when slack in the economy will be absorbed. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2555 to the greenback, or 79.65 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2492 to 1.2565. "The USD is holding up well ... helping keep USD-CAD in the mid 1.25s," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. The U.S. dollar rose to a 16-month high against a basket of major currencies after data showed U.S. retail sales rose more than expected last month. The Bank of Canada still expects economic slack to be absorbed in the middle quarters of 2022, but that does not necessarily mean in the second quarter, Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said, potentially dashing market hopes of an early rate hike. Money markets see the central bank hiking as soon as March and five times in total next year, which is much more tightening than is expected from the Federal Reserve. The remarks help moderate some of the "hawkish" sentiment surrounding the BoC, Sahota said. The Canadian inflation report for October, due on Wednesday, could offer further clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook. Canadian housing starts fell 5.3% in October compared with the previous month, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.2% lower at $80.76 a barrel on forecasts of an increase in global production in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. The Canadian 10-year touched its highest level since April 2019 at 1.792% before dipping to 1.763%, up 3.6 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
RETAIL
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise on strong retail sales, before 20-year auction

(Adds data, Fed speakers, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday in choppy trading after data showed that U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October and before the U.S. Treasury's sale of 20-year bonds on Wednesday. The retail gains came as Americans eagerly started their holiday shopping early to avoid empty shelves amid shortages of some goods, giving the economy a lift at the start of the fourth quarter. Retail sales surged 1.7% last month, the Commerce Department said. Data for September was revised higher to show retail sales increased 0.8% instead of 0.7% as previously reported. Sales have now risen for three straight months. The data is “continuing to suggest the economy is recovering quite quickly, and leaning against the Fed’s notion that inflation may be transitory,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A separate report showed that production at U.S. factories rebounded more than expected in October as the drag from Hurricane Ida faded and motor vehicle output picked up. But manufacturing continues to be constrained by shortages of raw materials and labor. Yields have jumped since data last Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest gain in 31 years in October. Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have maintained that inflation is transitory and likely to moderate next year. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Tuesday that the Fed should "tack in a more hawkish direction" over its next couple of meetings to prepare in case inflation does not begin to ease. Two other Fed officials also said they are vigilant of the ways that higher inflation can affect U.S. households and dampen consumer sentiment and want to get it under control. Benchmark 10-year note yields gained a basis point on the day to 1.63% and were up from 1.61% before the retail sales data was released. Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) rose to 3.24%, the highest since the notes were introduced in 1997, before falling back to 3.19%. Bonds had rallied overnight as concerns about a rise in COVID-19 cases increased demand for the safe-haven debt. “Risk sentiment is at risk of worsening into year-end as COVID-19 cases build. This means a flatter curve, all else being equal,” analysts at ING said in a note sent on Tuesday. Supply may offset some of that demand, however, with companies selling debt before market liquidity is reduced during the end-of-year holiday season. The Treasury on Wednesday will also sell $23 billion in new 20-year bonds, after seeing very weak demand for a $25 billion auction of 30-year bonds last week. Twenty-year bond yields are trading above those offered on 30-year bonds as the tenor suffers from relatively lower demand than other maturities. Twenty-year bond yields were last at 2.06% while 30-year yields were at 2.02%. The Fed is also beginning to reduce the size of its bond purchase program, which analysts say could push yields higher. November 16 Tuesday 3:01PM New York / 2001 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.000 Six-month bills 0.065 0.0659 0.000 Two-year note 99-183/256 0.522 -0.002 Three-year note 99-162/256 0.8745 0.005 Five-year note 99-80/256 1.2686 0.012 Seven-year note 99-8/256 1.5223 0.016 10-year note 97-160/256 1.6335 0.012 20-year bond 95 2.0594 0.018 30-year bond 96-208/256 2.0172 0.010 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.75 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.25 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.00 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.75 0.00 spread (Editing by Mark Heinrich and Dan Grebler)
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Bank Stocks to Buy if You’re Worried About Inflation

With inflation heading northwards, investors are seeking opportunities in sectors that can help them navigate the difficult economic waters. And because banks typically fare well in inflationary conditions, we think it could be wise now to add quality banking stocks Wells Fargo (WFC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and KeyCorp (KEY) to one’s portfolio. Read on.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil settles mixed on tight inventories, demand worries

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday, as prospects of tight inventories worldwide were offset by forecasts of a production increase in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. Brent crude rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.43 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar climbs for a 3rd day as short-end U.S. yields rise

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The dollar tiptoed higher for a 3rd consecutive day on Friday since a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation print shocked markets and prompted investors to advance their bets on a U.S rate hike to as early as mid-2022. With short-dated U.S. Treasury yields edging higher --...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy