Prize Money: – Date: November 11, 2021. Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka has been one of the best players this season. She had an exceptional clay court season, where she won the Madrid Open and made it to the final at Stuttgart. On grass, she made it to the semifinal at Wimbledon where she lost to Karolina Pliskova. She also reached the semifinal of the Canadian Open before making it to yet another semifinal at Flushing Meadows.

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO