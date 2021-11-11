Thinking About Thanksgiving

Filo croustades of figs, almonds and clotted creamServes: 4Ingredients:Plain flour, for dusting8 sheets of filo pastry80g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing80g caster sugar75g flaked almonds, toasted4 tbsp clotted cream4 ripe figs, stems trimmed and crossed to press open2 tbsp honeyTo serve:200g clotted creamMethod:1. Preheat the oven to 170C (150C fan)/325F/gas 3 and grease four 10 centimetre tart tins, one and a half centimetres deep.2. On a lightly floured surface, cut out 12×12 centimetre squares from the filo pastry. From the remaining pastry, cut out eight discs, using a five centimetre round cutter.3. Brush one filo disc with melted butter...
