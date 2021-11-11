CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Spills Her Relatable (and Hilarious!) Middle School Beauty Fail: ‘It Was Horrible’

By Marisa Petrarca
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5Dm0_0ctdTPhT00
Khloe Kardashian Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian is just like Us! The 37-year-old is no stranger to a beauty mistake — and she’s not afraid to own up to it.

In a recent interview with Bustle, the Good American co-founder revealed her biggest beauty regret: experimenting with self-tanner in the seventh grade.

“I remember going to school and [looking] like a zebra,” she told the outlet. “My hands were so streaky, and it stuck to your hands. It lasted, I felt like, forever. It was horrible.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has ditched self-tanner entirely. It probably just means that she now has a team of experts to help her perfect her sun-kissed glow.

The Dose & Co ambassador’s current spray tanner is Isabel Alysa, whose client list also includes sister Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, Olivia Culpo, and Megan Fox, among others. The tanning expert is the founder of Dolce Glow self-tanners, which she uses on her celebrity clientele — and are available at Nordstrom.

Per Instagram, Alysa is seemingly Khloé’s go-to for Good American photo shoots. In September, the tanning pro shared a topless photo of the star to Instagram from set, rocking a rather natural looking tan. “I love this soft & bronzy glow I did on @khloekardashian for this shoot,” she captioned the pic, adding, “she is so beautiful!”

And in May, she shared a photo from the brand’s Neon Swim Collection shoot, this time, with a darker tan that looked fab with her neon yellow bikini. “Always happy to be a part of this beauty’s glam squad 🤎,” the pro captioned the pic.

Even though Khloé goes to the pros these days, she didn’t entirely ban glow-inducing products from her beauty arsenal. In a 2017 post on her now-defunct website, Kardashian revealed her favorite body makeup product: Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Body Makeup Spray ($11).

“Sally Hansen’s Airbrush Legs is FLAWLESS legs-in-a-can, dolls! My glam squad uses it whenever I’m shooting to give my legs an even, glowy effect. It totally blurs out any little veins or freckles, and gives my tan a boost,” she wrote at the time. “It literally takes 60 seconds to dry and washes off in the shower.”

Want to glow like Khloé? Maybe Us Weekly Stylish’s guideleave it to the professionals if you want to avoid the star’s faux pas. Or, check out to avoiding self-tanner fails.

