CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles-Broncos Preview: Jaworski on Teddy Bridgewater, Eagles pass D, Devonta Smith breakout game

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24unNA_0ctdTG0A00

The Philadelphia Eagles look to get their fourth win of the season when they travel to Denver to face the 5-4 Broncos (4:25 p.m. on CBS).

Philadelphia is coming off a last-second 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Broncos demolished the Cowboys, 30-16.

The Eagles are playing much better over the past few weeks and they have their running game to thank for the turnaround. The Birds have racked up more than 400 yards on the ground the last two games and look to ride that wave to victory on Sunday.

The passing game unlocked DeVonta Smith in Week 9, but can they find some consistency with their No. 1 pick? And what's up with the defense? Will it be able to keep Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater in check?

Ron Jaworski and Ducis Rodgers break down the matchup in this week's Three and Out.

1st Down: What is the Eagles' winning formula

2nd Down: What is wrong with the Eagles' Defense

3rd Down: Reason's for DeVonta's Inconsistency

Broncos Player to Watch: Teddy Bridgewater

Eagles Players that need to step up: D-Line - Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox

Jaws' Prediction: Broncos 27, Eagles 21

Comments / 0

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts limiting DeVonta Smith?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... WR38 - DeVonta Smith. Smith is going to be tough to trust every week with Jalen Hurts under center for PHI. PHI could be forced to pass more against LAC in Week 9, which could lead to a decent output from the rookie wideout.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles Injury Report: DeVonta Smith and Darius Slay among upgraded players

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos. Four players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Slay, Maddox, and Sweat all missed practice on Wednesday. They’re trending in the right...
NFL
NBC Sports

What happened to the Eagles' WRs not named DeVonta Smith?

The Eagles finally have a No. 1 wide receiver. Unfortunately, they haven’t had much else from the position lately. DeVonta Smith is on pace to break DeSean Jackson’s franchise rookie receiving record of 912 yards (and he’s on pace to do it in 16 games) and become the first Eagles rookie ever with 1,000 yards in a season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Jaworski
Person
Devonta Smith
chatsports.com

Nick Sirianni talks Eagles run game success, DeVonta Smith’s recent drops

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Monday after returning from Detroit and talked a little bit about the success they had in the run game, his thoughts on DeVonta Smith’s drops the past couple weeks, and what he’s seen from the young defense. He was asked about...
NFL
arcamax.com

David Murphy: How does Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith's rookie season stack up so far?

You don't have to be Odell Beckham Jr.'s father to know that wide receiver is the most situationally dependent position on the football field. Really, there isn't a close second. Every reception on the stat sheet is as much a reflection of a quarterback's passing ability, and an offensive line's blocking ability, and a coach's play-calling ability, as it is a reflection of a wide receiver's ability to get himself open and catch a football.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

DeVonta Smith plays with a heavy heart for Henry Ruggs, gives dominant outing for Eagles vs. Chargers

DeVonta Smith did all he could to help the Eagles on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Philadelphia knew he was special, so it wasted no time trading with the Dallas Cowboys to get him at No. 10 overall. He and Jalen Hurts have a connection, but they need time for it to become lethal. Before this season, the biggest play for both came at Alabama in the 2017 season. Hurts hit Smith on a 10-yard slant versus Mississippi State, and the receiver broke a tackle for a 26-yard touchdown. Smith clinched the game with the score, helping the Crimson Tide to a 31-24 victory at Davis Wade Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles Broncos Preview#Cbs#The Los Angeles Chargers#Cowboys#Devonta#Inconsistency Broncos
On3.com

WATCH: Devonta Smith gives medical advice to Eagles teammate

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Devonta Smith has made an early impact on the field but showed off his medical knowledge while mic’d up last week. Through eight games, Smith has 33 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown. Smith’s year-one numbers have been limited by the Eagles struggling offense but has not hampered his injury diagnosis skills.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

In rough season, DeVonta Smith’s development a silver lining for Eagles

The pile of possible achievements for the 2021 Eagles has been reduced to a few stray elements. One, at least, was preserved Sunday, even in a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. With the rebuilding slow, the record at 3-6 and the greater trend not encouraging, rookie DeVonta Smith...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith’s best pro game goes to waste

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season wasn’t one to write home about for DeVonta Smith. Sure, his Philadelphia Eagles secured a commanding win over a really bad Detroit Lions squad that looks boarderline destined to finish out the season the the NFL’s first 0-17 team, but Smith didn’t contribute much time to the second, as he he finished out the game with one catch for 15 yards in three targets.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Eagles’ DeVonta Smith got his birthday wish in Sunday’s win vs. Broncos

DENVER – Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith found himself matched up once again with Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain Sunday. Sure the two have had their share of matchups during their time at the University of Alabama, but now, the two first-round picks were going head to head, vying for a pass Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw that was headed for the Empower Field at Mile High end zone.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: DeVonta Smith might have an especially favorable matchup

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith vs. Denver Broncos CB Mike Ford. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is coming off his best performance of the season, in which he totaled 22.6 fantasy points against a stout Los Angeles Chargers secondary. The Eagles have attempted the fewest passes in the NFL over the past two weeks, with just 33. With fewer opportunities in the fold, Smith will need to capitalize on every opportunity but should be able to do so against Ford’s lackluster coverage this season. No player on PFF’s matchup chart has given up more fantasy points or receiving yards per coverage snap. The Broncos may opt to leave Ford on the sideline. In that event, Smith still has WR3/FLEX upside against a secondary that ranks 19th in passing yards allowed to receivers.
NFL
NESN

How On Earth Did Eagles’ DeVonta Smith Catch This Touchdown Pass?

DeVonta Smith gave the Philadelphia Eagles their first touchdown of the day Sunday against the Denver Broncos, doing so in incredibly impressive fashion. Smith, who is celebrating his 23rd birthday Sunday, reeled in a 36-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts at the edge of the end zone under incredible pressure from Broncos cornerback — and Smith’s former Alabama teammate — Patrick Surtain II. The play was reviewed but the ruling on the field was upheld, giving the Eagles a 10-0 lead with 3:16 left in the first quarter.
NFL
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
63K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy