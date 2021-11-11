Eagles-Broncos Preview: Jaworski on Teddy Bridgewater, Eagles pass D, Devonta Smith breakout game

The Philadelphia Eagles look to get their fourth win of the season when they travel to Denver to face the 5-4 Broncos (4:25 p.m. on CBS).

Philadelphia is coming off a last-second 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Broncos demolished the Cowboys, 30-16.

The Eagles are playing much better over the past few weeks and they have their running game to thank for the turnaround. The Birds have racked up more than 400 yards on the ground the last two games and look to ride that wave to victory on Sunday.

The passing game unlocked DeVonta Smith in Week 9, but can they find some consistency with their No. 1 pick? And what's up with the defense? Will it be able to keep Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater in check?

Ron Jaworski and Ducis Rodgers break down the matchup in this week's Three and Out.

What is the Eagles' winning formula

What is wrong with the Eagles' Defense

Reason's for DeVonta's Inconsistency

Teddy Bridgewater

D-Line - Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox

Broncos 27, Eagles 21