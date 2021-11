A CNN legal analyst speculated on Tuesday that Rep Paul Gosar could find himself visited by the Secret Service over a video he posted to his official congressional Twitter feed.Mr Gosar turned heads on Monday after his account tweeted a video depicting him as a character from the anime Attack On Titan delivering a fatal blow to a monster edited with the face of Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; the character is also seen battling a creature with the face of President Joe Biden.In one scene, the Gosar-character strikes the AOC-creature with a sword in the back of the head, causing...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO