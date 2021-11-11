Nike Dunk High "Moon Fossil" Release Date, Info, Price

Ahead of his birthday (November 11th), Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg has unofficially unveiled another Nike SB Dunk High collaboration. A follow-up to the Orange Label capsule he helped create for a December 2019 launch, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in an all-white leather construction across the upper. Modified-for-skate sole units also boast a mostly “colorless” arrangement, although stitching deviates in a bold red tone; “NIKE SB“-branding on the outsole may follow suit, although early images of the pair haven’t revealed this detail. Profile swooshes are again replaced with shark patches, with the aquatic predator’s ruby-colored mouth matching the text on the tongue label and design choices underfoot. There’s no word on whether or not the Swedish rider has also lent his creativity to another Nike SB Blazer, but regardless, his latest Nike Dunk makes a statement on its own.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO