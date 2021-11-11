CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Nike Dunk High "Moon Fossil" Release Date, Info, Price

By Sam Cole
Highsnobiety
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel: Dunk High "Moon Fossil" Release Date: November 5 (Japan), wider release TBC. Editor's Notes: It's proving difficult to decipher which sneaker brand has had the strongest year so far, with everyone (literally) putting their best foot forward. New Balance has dominated the collaborative sphere, Reebok has gone heavy...

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Travis Scott and Nike Will Deliver Their Anticipated Air Max 1 Collabs Next Month

Sneaker fans have been anticipating the release of Travis Scott and Nike’s Air Max 1 sneaker collab for months but they won’t need to wait much longer before its launch. After teasing the project during this year’s Air Max Day celebrations in March, the sportswear giant has confirmed via its SNKRS release calendar that two iterations of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 will hit shelves next month. According to the brand, Scott’s version of the iconic running shoe draws inspiration from the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) Pocket Knife sneaker as seen with the upper’s combination of nubuck and...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Nike Celebrates Valentine's Day With New Dunks

It appears that Nike will be celebrating next year’s Valentine’s Day by dropping a brand new colorway of the ever-popular Dunk Low. Official Nike product images of the upcoming pair were shared by @zSneakerheadz this week, revealing a traditional red and pink color scheme dressing what appears to be denim as the base of the upper and coupled with tumbled leather overlay panels. Unlike the standard pair of Dunks, the suede Swoosh logo on the sides feature lace underlays. Rounding out the look is a red midsole and a pink semi-translucent outsole. According to the trusted leaker account, this pair will also be available exclusively in women’s sizing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Nigo x Louis Vuitton LV Trainer: Release Date, Info, Price

Price: £920 (approx. $1250) Editor's Notes:It almost goes without saying that anything Virgil Abloh designs is going to be a statement piece. That much has been true from as early as Pyrex Vision, when making a statement meant plastering an oversized spell out across the front of a pair of Champion shorts, before developing into DIY-aesthetics and hand-scribed verbiage on Nike sneakers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Nike Sb#Nike Dunk#European Union#Tbc Editor#New Balance#Reebok#The Dunk Low#Atmos Tokyo#Eu
Sole Collector

How Premium Pete Got 500 Pairs of Limited Nike SB Dunks

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they welcome back friend of the show Premium Pete, a renaissance man who's gone from sneaker retail to podcasting to pasta sauce to acting and everywhere in between. Pete joins the crew to share footwear stories—like how he got Air Force 1s while locked up or his stash of 400 pairs of MF Doom x Nike SB Dunk Highs—and reminisce on his journeys. Also, the gang cracks open some Manhattan specials, preps for ComplexCon, and gives some analysis on the latest UFC card.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Is Nike Planning On Releasing Sneaker NFTs?

With news of Facebook changing their name to Meta (and their ticker to MVRS), conversation surrounding the Metaverse in general has loudened to a roar. NFTs, now an extremely popular and valuable commodity, are looking to incorporate utility to pair with their own artistic value. The corporate sector seems to be rapidly making progress in this department, slowly blending the real world with the digital.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

League of Legends Pro League x Nike Dunk Low: Release Information

Editor's Notes: Gaming's crossover with fashion and sportswear continues to build an unstoppable pace, with third-party industries finally recognizing the scale of the gaming industry's global audience and influence. High-fashion has frankly shown up late to the party, with the brands within its sphere using their bottomless budgets to scale...
VIDEO GAMES
SneakerFiles

Nike SB Dunk High ‘Orange Label’ Releasing in Blue and White

Nike SB’s Orange Label lineup continues to expand, which offers local skate shops an exclusive release. Launching for the Holiday season, we have a new SB Dunk High, which comes dressed in a Black/White color scheme. Looking closer, this Nike SB Dunk High features White tumbled leather across the base...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low “Green Noise” Releases November 13th

The Nike Dunk Low has prepared numerous releases leading up to the Holiday season. And following official teases earlier in the Fall, the silhouette’s “Green Noise” colorway is finally gearing up for release at select retailers. One of the more simple colorways on offer, the pair dresses its base entirely...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the 'Gundam' x Nike SB Dunk High "Banshee"

Dunks continue to be the talk of the town in the sneaker space, especially when it comes to the collaborations that spring up from. and its popular SB label. The skateboarding division recently unveiled its trio of “By Any Means” colorways with world-renowned streetwear label Supreme, and now it’s gearing up for its two-pieced SB Dunk High collection with Gundam. One of the installments in the pack is the “Banshee” colorway which draws inspiration from the anime franchise’s Unicorn Gundam, and it has just emerged by way of detailed imagery.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Oski x Nike SB Dunk High “Shark” Soon Returns In White

Ahead of his birthday (November 11th), Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg has unofficially unveiled another Nike SB Dunk High collaboration. A follow-up to the Orange Label capsule he helped create for a December 2019 launch, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in an all-white leather construction across the upper. Modified-for-skate sole units also boast a mostly “colorless” arrangement, although stitching deviates in a bold red tone; “NIKE SB“-branding on the outsole may follow suit, although early images of the pair haven’t revealed this detail. Profile swooshes are again replaced with shark patches, with the aquatic predator’s ruby-colored mouth matching the text on the tongue label and design choices underfoot. There’s no word on whether or not the Swedish rider has also lent his creativity to another Nike SB Blazer, but regardless, his latest Nike Dunk makes a statement on its own.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Major Nike Dunk Reserve Restock On Nike SNKRS App And Nike App

The Nike SNKRS App and the Nike App will have a Nike Dunk restock beginning at 10am ET. A variety of Dunk Lows, such as the “Championship Red”, “Multi-Camo”, and women’s “Yellow Strike” as well as a few Highs such as the Acid Wash 1985s, Black/White, and “Kentucky” are available now directly on a FCFS basis (no Draw). Head to the Nike SNKRS App or Nike App to get a pair before they’re gone.
CELL PHONES
Footwear News

Oski’s Nike SB Dunk High ‘Shark’ Collab Is Getting a Sequel

Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg-Hallberg and Nike Skateboarding have teamed up once again to give the popular SB Dunk High a shark-inspired look. After releasing their initial Oski x Nike SB Dunk High “Shark” in December 2019, the Swedish skateboarder and the sportswear giant have partnered again to reimagine the collab in a new white-based makeup after images of the shoe were shared by sneaker leak social media account @Soelbyjc yesterday. The forthcoming style is not much different from the duo’s previous SB Dunk High release but the most striking difference is the white leather upper instead of the stealthy black color scheme from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Images of KCDC's Nike SB Dunk High Collaboration

For 20 years, KCDC has been running a successful skateshop and serving the community of Brooklyn, NY. And to to celebrate this momentous milestone in the company’s lifespan, it’s joining forces with. and its SB label to create a vivid take atop the SB Dunk High. The kicks were first...
BROOKLYN, NY
Highsnobiety

Stüssy x Dr. Martens 939 Workwear Boot Release Info Price

Buy: In-store & online at Stüssy, Dr. Martens & Dover Street Market. Editor’s Notes: Stüssy has had an impressive line-up of collaborations this year, ranging from multiple partnerships with Swedish label Our Legacy, COMME des GARÇONS, Birkenstock, Tekla, Cactus Plant Flea Market, and more. Now, a partnership with Dr. Martens is on its way.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Brooklyn’s Female-Owned KCDC Skateshop Celebrates 20 Years With A Pink Nike SB Dunk High

Since 2001, Brooklyn’s KCDC Skateshop has been promoting the idea of “Unity Makes Strength.” As a female-owned institution, the shop has championed handfuls of issues historically omitted from skateboarding’s story. As KCDC approaches its 20th anniversary, the Amy Ellington-led team has brought its creativity to a Nike SB Dunk High collaboration.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Another Shark-Themed Oski x Nike SB Dunk Collab Surfaces

After releasing their “Shark” SB Dunk High collab in 2019, another shark-themed style from Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg and Nike SB is expected to drop soon. Newly leaked images from @Solebyjc show a first look at an unreleased “Shark” Oski x Nike SB Dunk High. The biggest difference between this new iteration from the initial pair is the white color scheme dressing the leather upper instead of the black-based makeup on the 2019 version. Unlike standard SB Dunks, this collab will once again incorporate shark-inspired overlays, which replace the traditional Swoosh branding on the sides. Red co-branded tongue tags and the stitching on the midsole break up the otherwise tonal look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

The Devil Is in the Detail with Louboutin’s New Arpoador Sneaker

Over the years, we’ve seen Christian Louboutin and his eponymous fashion house unveil a whole range of sneakers. From classic trainer silhouettes and spiked sneakers to its mad Loubishark release last year, the vested red-soled brand has found its way onto the feet of rappers, celebs, sports icons, and fashion-savvy creatives around the globe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy