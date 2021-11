Back in 2013, Canadian alt rock greats Sloan put out a 7" that was a tribute to members Chris Murphy and Patrick Pentland's '80s hardcore roots. It featured two originals -- "Jenny" and "It's In You, It's In Me" -- and came in a sleeve that was an homage to Minor Threat's Salad Days. It also came with a digital covers album where Sloan took on hardcore classics by 7Seconds, Descendents, Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Minor Threat, Angry Samoans, and more. Those two releases are being combined on one vinyl album, titled This One's an Original, which is out now via Murderecords label.

