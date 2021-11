When you hear the word holidays, certain things automatically come to mind. Those things are different for each person, but for the most part, they all consist of some mix of memories, family traditions, and nostalgic comfort foods. Mix it all together, and you get the beautiful mosaic that is American culture. Perhaps no one understands this better than Padma Lakshmi. The writer, TV host, and food expert learned a thing or two about holiday customs in the U.S. while traveling the country for the newest season of her show, "Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO