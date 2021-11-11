CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Disney Stock Drops as Analysts Cut Price Targets, Debate Streaming Outlook

By Georg Szalai
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ob5ha_0ctdQYSx00

With Disney+ subscriber growth stalling in its latest quarter, as disclosed Wednesday after the stock market close, and earnings missing expectations across the board, Walt Disney’s stock fell more than 8 percent in early Thursday trading and is facing a Netflix moment of sorts, according to Wall Street experts.

That is because during the first half of 2021, a reduced pipeline of original content and slower subscriber gains following a coronavirus pandemic-fueled 2020 saw Netflix’s stock under pressure until investor and analyst sentiment strengthened heading into its third-quarter earnings update, which showed increased momentum.

Disney will be hoping to replicate that after sticking to its longer-term streaming subscriber target range, which is a key focus for investors now. Several Wall Street analysts have recently reduced their Disney+ forecasts . And Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber downgraded Disney’s stock from “overweight” to “neutral” and cut his price target from $219 to $172 after Wednesday’s earnings update, arguing its user reach in markets that have launched Disney+ was nearing maturity.

Others maintained their stock ratings Thursday, but highlighted that investors will need more patience and Disney more investment. After all, the entertainment powerhouse highlighted that it wasn’t expecting to hit its full original content and streaming subscriber growth stride until next year when fresh programming and additional market launches provide a boost. That should start making a noticeable impact in the back half of its fiscal year 2022, which started Oct. 3, it signaled, with the third calendar-year quarter set to be the first in which the service will release originals from all its major brands.

No wonder then that Cowen analyst Doug Creutz summarized the Hollywood giant’s streaming outlook this way on Thursday: “Disney+ subscriber growth [is] likely to remain subdued until the second half of fiscal 2022.”

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson echoed that and made the Netflix comparison, writing in a Thursday report: “The admission that Disney+ growth will re-accelerate when content spending re-accelerates is consistent with the recent experience at Netflix, where the growth slumber created by the pandemic’s pull-forward of subscribers was finally shattered by record amounts of new content dropped in the last few months of this year.”

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris similarly shared that he and his team “believe momentum can build as confidence in the content slate grows, similar to the dynamic we saw with Netflix in the third quarter.” And he added: “Fueled by a robust though delayed content pipeline, management anticipates net adds in the second half of 2022 to be meaningfully higher than in the first half with a majority of titles debuting in July–September.” Morris highlighted that as a result, Disney now expects its fiscal year 2022 to be the peak year of losses for Disney+ rather than fiscal 2021 due to production delays.

In its slowest-growth quarter since its launch two years ago, Disney+ added only 2.1 million subscribers in the latest period ended on Oct. 2 to hit 118.1 million, but the entertainment conglomerate reiterated its guidance for reaching 230-260 million Disney+ subscribers by the end of fiscal year 2024. Importantly, Morris also noted that this will require more program spending. “Disney plans to increase its prior content expense guide (previously $8-9 billion in fiscal 2024) as it invests in more local and regional programming (340-plus local original titles currently in production),” he said.

Creutz, though, expressed some doubts about the Disney+ content strategy, which some have argued should include a bigger focus on more adult-oriented content to expand offerings beyond Disney’s traditional fan base. “Management expects Disney+ adds in fiscal 2022 to be back half-loaded based on a fiscal fourth-quarter content ‘surge’ (that will be typical of the content pipeline in fiscal 2023 and beyond) and the timing of some new regional launches,” he wrote. “We remain somewhat skeptical that more Star Wars /Marvel/animated/family content will be sufficient to grow the Disney+ audience out to parity with Netflix.”

Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger was even more blunt. “The pace of Disney+ net adds remains well below the run-rate required to achieve the mid-point of fiscal year 2024 guidance,” he wrote in his report. “The re-acceleration, other than additional market openings, will supposedly come when the full cadence of new original content starts hitting the service in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. But we believe the underlying premise (i.e. more content = more subs) remains in doubt.”

He expanded on that thought, arguing: “Who is this consumer who wasn’t interested in Disney+ when it had the library and some original Marvel, Star Wars content, but will become interested when there is twice the amount of the same brands of original content? We have yet to meet the child who says no to one scoop of ice cream, but yes to two.”

Concluded Juenger: “Our main takeaway from Disney [earnings] is that the resumed slope of the Disney+ subscriber curve, and the recovery of revenue/margin at parks, is coming later than the market had expected, provided it comes at all. Investors now must wait until the second half of fiscal 2022 to see acceleration in both — and in the fiscal third quarter, it’s from new additions (new Disney+ markets, cruise ship launch) as opposed to same-store organic” growth.

Disney shares opened lower Thursday and were down 8.4 percent at $159.80 as of 10 a.m. ET.

Several Wall Street experts cut their earnings estimates and stock price targets after Disney’s latest earnings report.

Creutz, who has a “market perform on Disney shares, cut his stock price target by $10 to $137, saying “costs seem to be accelerating across the business.” Not only will streaming content spend rise, but linear TV networks “face a $500 million earnings before interest and taxes headwind in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 largely due to rising sports programming costs,” he noted. “Inflationary (management’s term) labor cost and cost of good sold pressure is likely to at least partially offset the revenue recovery at [theme] parks,” and management is also projecting higher capital expenses in the just-started fiscal year. Concluded Creutz: “While some of these rising costs are investments in future growth, we think investors have already been pricing in the future growth without accounting for the rising cost base.”

Given the higher expenses in various units, Nathanson, who has a “neutral” rating on the stock, also cut his earnings forecasts and his stock price target by $5 to $175. And Juenger cut his by $3 to $164.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon also has a “market perform” rating on Disney and on Thursday lowered his stock price target for the company by $15 to $180. He left his streaming business valuation unchanged, though, at $125 a share, a discount to Netflix’s “proven free cash flow generation,” but cut his “core value” to $55 per share, “driven by reduced estimates,” including for theme parks and TV networks.

CFRA Research analyst Tuna Amobi maintained more bullish “buy” rating on Disney, but dropped his stock price target by $20 to $200.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Streamers Are Stalling on Sharing Data

Back in 2019, WarnerMedia struck a deal for its soon-to-launch streaming platform HBO Max that secured exclusive domestic streaming rights to The Big Bang Theory for five years. The pact, which sources pegged in the billions, also included an extension of an existing syndication deal with TBS in which the comedy will continue airing on the WarnerMedia-owned network through 2028. While the syndication side of the deal allows creators, profit participants, reps and even industry observers to gauge how big the TBS audience is, just how many people watch the show on HBO Max remains a mystery. That’s because syndication viewing numbers,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ Subscription Price Drops to $1.99 for One Month

Disney is slashing the price of its Disney+ subscription to $1.99 for one month as part of a slew of promotions leading up to Disney+ Day on Nov. 12. New and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for one month of Disney+ at the discounted price through Nov. 14. The offer is available to users in the U.S. and all other countries where Disney+ is live, except for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. (After the one-month subscription finishes, the price will return to $7.99 a month.) Though the Disney+ Day promotions are focused on the company’s streaming offering, the company...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

China Box Office: Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Flops After Delayed Release

Disney’s Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, finally opened in China over the weekend, over three months after its theatrical and Disney+ premium streaming release in the U.S. The family-friendly adventure thrill ride went absolutely nowhere at the Chinese box office, however, opening to a paltry $3.3 million. The film is estimated to have cost Disney some $200 million to make, and a sequel recently was greenlit by the studio. It opened July 30 to more than $35 million at the U.S. box office and more than $30 million in Disney+ Premier Access in its first three days, according...
MOVIES
Forbes

Disney Stock Drops After 2021 Earnings – Will It Bounce Back?

Walt Disney stock (NYSE: DIS) is down more than 9% in just the last one week, completely underperforming the S&P 500. If you look at the change in the stock over the last ten days and one month, it has declined (-5.6% and -8.5%, respectively) and underperformed the broader market on both occasions. The stock declined after Disney missed analysts’ expectations in Q4 2021 and reported very low subscriber growth for Disney+. The company’s revenues came in at $18.53 billion in Q4 2021 as against the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Similarly, EPS of $0.37/share for the fourth quarter also fell short of expectations of $0.51/share. The company added 2.1 million subscribers to Disney+, taking the total subscriptions to its streaming platform to 118.1 million. Before the earnings announcement, the company’s management had said they expect Disney+ to add “low single-digit millions” of streaming subscribers in Q4 2021. The actual addition of 2.1 million subscribers has disappointed the markets which had expected an addition of 9.4 million subscribers to the streaming platform.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
KXLY

3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback

To use a baseball analogy, one of the best parts about investing is that you can’t strike out looking. No matter how many stocks you watch go by, and no matter how long you watch them, you don’t lose money by waiting for a better opportunity to come around. That...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Outlook#Atlantic Equities
Benzinga

Telos Shares Drop On Q3 Miss, FY21 Outlook Cut

Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 48% year-on-year to $70.1 million, missing the consensus of $76 million. Services revenue rose 44.2% Y/Y to $63.7 million. The gross margin expanded 229 bps to 37%, aided by every business line. EPS of $0.10 missed the consensus of $0.11.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks With Monster Potential After Q3 Earnings

PayPal's trajectory has slowed as of late, but the company will have a new growth catalyst in Amazon next year. PubMatic crushed expectations in Q3, and the stock has room to run. The development company Green Brick Partners has a $1 billion backlog of home orders. Earnings results provide investors...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Adjust Price Target On Wix.com - Read Why

Analysts slashed price targets on Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) post Q3 beat. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $265 to $250, implying a 32.2% upside. Barclays analyst Trevor Young lowered the price target to $210 from $220, implying an 11% upside, and maintained an...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Benzinga

BlackSky Stock Slides On FY21 Revenue Outlook Cut; Bags NASA Contract

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) reported third-quarter revenue growth of 49% year-over-year to $7.9 million, and +8% sequentially. BlackSky's imagery & software analytical services revenue grew 18% Y/Y to $6.5 million, and engineering & system integration revenue was $1.4 million. Loss per share was $(0.67), with $0.41 attributable to non-cash...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cosmicbook.news

Marvel Failing: Disney Plus Slows, Stock Drops

Marvel's house of cards is indeed crumbling as following bombs at the box office with Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, it's further learned the Disney Plus subscriptions haven't met expectations, which has seen the company stock drop. Regarding the number of Disney Plus subscriptions, Deadline reports analysts were expecting 126...
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Disney Stock Slumps After Streaming Growth Stalls

Disney Plus hit 118.1 million for the quarter ended Oct. 2, up just 2.1 million over the prior period and a gain that fell far short of consensus estimates of about 10 million net adds. More from Variety. CEO Bob Chapek sought to downplay the miss, touting the streamer’s 60%...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Coinbase Stock Drops on Earnings Miss Despite Upbeat Outlook

Coinbase Global (COIN) shares fell on Wednesday after the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange reported third-quarter earnings that trailed analysts’ forecasts. Coinbase Global stock was down 5.11% at $339.03 at last check after the company reported net income of $406 million, or $1.62 a share, for the third quarter, up from $81 million, or 23 cents, a year ago but below the FactSet analyst consensus of $1.77 a share.
STOCKS
IndieWire

Disney+ Price Cut: How to Join the Streaming Platform for Just $2

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Disney+ just got a lot cheaper. In celebration of its two-year anniversary, Disney+ is inviting new and eligible returning subscribers to join the platform for just $1.99 for the first month. The streaming giant announced the limited-time offer on Monday, ahead of Disney+ Day on November 12. “Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy