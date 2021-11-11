Average gas price sees largest daily increase since February

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Feb. 25 Thursday, rising 2.4 cents to $4.577, its highest amount since Oct. 17, 2012.

The average price is 3.3 cents more than one week ago, 18.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.428 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price appeared to have stabilized earlier in the week, rising one-tenth of a cent Sunday, remaining unchanged Monday and dropping one- tenth of a cent Tuesday. It rose eight-tenths of a cent Wednesday.

