Average gas price sees largest daily increase since February
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Feb. 25 Thursday, rising 2.4 cents to $4.577, its highest amount since Oct. 17, 2012.
The average price is 3.3 cents more than one week ago, 18.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.428 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.Free gas among local freebies offered on Veterans Day
The average price appeared to have stabilized earlier in the week, rising one-tenth of a cent Sunday, remaining unchanged Monday and dropping one- tenth of a cent Tuesday. It rose eight-tenths of a cent Wednesday.
