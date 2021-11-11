CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

McNees Hires Away Rival's Marketing VP as 1st Chief Practice Officer

By Justin Henry
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenna Wagner left her marketing leadership position at Saxton & Stump in September to join McNees Wallace & Nurick as its first chief practice officer. Her responsibilities run the gamut from talent...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

How I Made Chief Legal Officer: 'Know Your Strengths and Weaknesses and Look for Ways to Add Unique Value,' Says Ashley Satterfield of Reaves Law Firm

What’s been the biggest change, day-to-day, in your routine since joining firm leadership? As the chief legal officer, I manage our litigation department. Day-to-day that means looking for ways our department can increase efficiency in handling and resolving cases. As a high-volume law firm, in addition to meeting with attorneys one-on-one to discuss issues in their cases, we must respond to emergencies that arise, look for ways to mitigate any risks to the firm, and communicate with clients, or with our chief financial officer about business goals. I still handle a small caseload of my own, so it can be very busy at times. I have a great team though, and they help make it happen.
ECONOMY
Law.com

PayPal’s Legal Chief Joins the Great Resignation

Louise Pentland is stepping down as chief business affairs and legal officer at the end of the year. She realized during a fireside chat that she was ready for a change. Bimal Patel will succeed Pentland as legal chief.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Cerner appoints 1st chief health officer

Nasim Afsar, MD, has been appointed Cerner's first chief health officer, effective January 2022. Dr. Afsar will lead Cerner's team of more than 1,000 healthcare professionals who guide product development, according to a Nov. 16 news release. She will also lead health policy, regulatory, government affairs, quality and patient safety, according to the release.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Noblis VP Gary Sladic to Succeed Retiring Mark Simione as Chief Financial Officer

Gary Sladic, vice president of finance and accounting at Noblis, was appointed as deputy chief financial officer who will eventually assume the CFO role in July 2022 when longtime company executive Mark Simione, currently its senior vice president, chief financial and administrative officer and treasurer, retires. The company said Monday...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Director Of Marketing#Subsidiary#Saxton Stump#Mcnees Wallace Nurick
helpnetsecurity.com

SecurID hires Greg Nelson as President and Chief Business Officer

SecurID announced that it had made another key hire to its leadership team, appointing Greg Nelson as President and Chief Business Officer. Greg is a seasoned SaaS executive and brings more than 25 years of software, data, technology and private equity experience to his role. As President and Chief Business Officer, Greg will lead SecurID’s global sales, marketing, support and services organizations. In this role, he will ensure an integrated go-to-market approach across these functions and deliver identity and access management solutions to the world’s most security-sensitive organizations, enabling them to stay ahead of cyber threats.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Harte Hanks Hires Frank Sanni As Chief Strategy Officer for Marketing Services

25-Year Industry Veteran Executive Joins Leadership Team. Harte Hanks, a leading global customer experience company, announced that it has named distinguished marketing executive Frank Sanni as the new Chief Strategy Officer for Marketing Services. Marketing Technology News: The More Things Change, The More They Go Insane. Frank is a strategist...
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Rosie Hires 1st Chief Revenue Officer

E-commerce platform Rosie has appointed Merrick Rosner as its first chief revenue officer, effective Nov. 16. Earlier this year, Rosie completed a $10 million round of Series A funding, enabling the team to introduce new tools to enhance the shopper and retailer experience; launch new products to provide a seamless omnichannel journey for shoppers at home, in-store or on the go; further invest in monetization opportunities to increase retailer profitability; and recruit the talent to accelerate product development.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

IntelePeer Appoints Brian Gilman to Chief Marketing Officer

IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, announces the appointment of Brian Gilman to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A transformational marketing leader with a record of success in developing and implementing strategic B2B marketing campaigns and engaging in high-touch sales activities within the communications and collaboration markets, Brian will oversee IntelePeer’s CPaaS marketing strategy to facilitate continued growth and brand evolution.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
cepro.com

Brilliant Hires Reza Raji as Chief Business Development Officer

On the heels of a Series B funding announcement with participation from Resideo and continued momentum in the consumer and builder channels, Brilliant has announced the addition of Reza Raji to its leadership team as Chief Business Development Officer. In his role, Reza Reza, formerly of Xenio Systems and iControl,...
BUSINESS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Scheid Family Wines Announces First Chief Marketing Officer

Reflecting Growing Portfolio of Global Wine Brands. SALINAS, CA — November 11, 2021 — Scheid Family Wines, based in Monterey County, California, is pleased to welcome Sylvia Bronson as its first Chief Marketing Officer. With over 14 years of experience as a global brand marketing leader and growth strategist with Fortune 500 corporations and early-stage start-ups, Bronson brings an extensive skill set in all aspects of marketing. The addition of Bronson reflects Scheid Family Wines’ commitment to their growing portfolio of global wine brands, including Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, and focus on expanding its distribution and market share.
ECONOMY
Fortune

EXCLUSIVE: Bumble reaches majority female C-suite with the hire of a new chief people officer

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Bumble’s journey to becoming a public company included a tricky corporate rebrand. As part of the deal that put CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd at the helm of Bumble’s parent company, the female-focused dating app had to emerge as more than just one app among many—it needed to be seen as the force driving and defining the new Bumble Inc.
BUSINESS
Pizza Marketplace

Mici Handcrafted Italian signs 1st franchise deal, hires chief growth officer

Mici Handcrafted Italian, a family-owned, fast casual concept based in Denver, Colorado, has signed its first franchise deal for 30 units in Phoenix, Arizona. These will be Mici's first locations outside of Colorado. Founded in 2004 by siblings Jeff, Kim and Michael Miceli, the brand has positioned itself for growth...
PHOENIX, AZ
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Chris Leong, Chief Marketing Officer at Schneider Electric

Sustainability plays a key role in all business and commercial growth efforts, Chris Leong, Chief Marketing Officer at Schneider Electric shares more in this quick catch-up with MarTech Series:. _______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Chris. You’ve had an interesting marketing journey through the years, we’d love it if...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Former VP rejoins Bloomin’ Brands as chief technology officer

Casual dining company Bloomin’ Brands has appointed Astrid Isaacs its new chief technology officer. Isaacs, who rejoins the company after a year as vice president of digital and consumer technology at Subway, served in multiple leadership positions, including vice president of restaurant technology and senior director of house technologies during her previous five-year stint with the organization.
BUSINESS
Fast Casual

FAT Brands hires chief real estate officer, growing in Chicago

FAT Brands Inc. has hired its first chief real estate officer, Justin Nedelman, who was previously the CEO of Eureka Restaurant Group LLC, where he led the company from its inception in 2009 through growth until his departure in January 2021. Overseeing the real estate of FAT Brands' growing portfolio of over 2,100 restaurants, Nedelman will help support organic growth with existing franchisees while also spearheading further real estate expansion across the brands' 15 concepts, according to a company press release.
RETAIL
shop-eat-surf.com

Backcountry Hires Former Urban Executive as Chief Product Officer

PARK CITY, Utah (Nov. 8, 2021) – Backcountry, the leading specialty outdoor retailer of gear and apparel, announces the appointment of Colby Black as chief product officer, effective immediately. Black will be responsible for leading the product development and strategy for Backcountry’s in-house brands, Backcountry Gear and Apparel, Stoic and Basin & Range, as well as third-party merchandising and collaborative partnership opportunities.
BUSINESS
QSR magazine

QDOBA Promotes Karin Silk to Chief Marketing Officer

QDOBA announced the promotion of Karin Silk to chief marketing officer. Since joining the company in 2018 as vice president of menu and off-premises, Silk has played a pivotal role in guiding the introduction of several strategic platforms for QDOBA, including the launch of QDOBA’s line of chef-crafted Signature Eats, menu collaborations with culinary leaders like Impossible Foods and Cholula, as well as an expanded Flavor Bar, featuring a collection of modern salsas, sauces and toppings for guests to customize their orders in over a billion ways.
BUSINESS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

SpartanNash hires new chief legal officer

SpartanNash will welcome a new leader for its legal functions next week. The Byron Center-based grocery company said Monday, Nov. 1, it hired Ileana McAlary as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective Nov. 15. McAlary will lead the company’s legal functions and report to SpartanNash President...
BUSINESS
dsnews.com

LendingHome Hires New Chief Risk Officer

LendingHome, which recently announced its intention to rebrand as “Kiavi” later this year, announced today that Carrie Weber, a senior executive with broad experience in numerous segments of financial services, has joined the company as chief risk officer (CRO). Weber will oversee all risk and compliance activities and design a...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Tendo Taps Former Salesforce and Yext Executive as Chief Marketing Officer

Company aims to help patients, clinicians, and caregivers better connect and communicate along the entire healthcare journey. Digital health innovator Tendo announced that SaaS marketing veteran Jeffrey K. Rohrs has joined as chief marketing officer. Rohrs brings more than 25 years of experience to the team, having driven growth and scaled marketing efforts at companies of all sizes including ExactTarget, Salesforce, and Yext.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy