McNees Hires Away Rival's Marketing VP as 1st Chief Practice Officer

Reflecting Growing Portfolio of Global Wine Brands. SALINAS, CA — November 11, 2021 — Scheid Family Wines, based in Monterey County, California, is pleased to welcome Sylvia Bronson as its first Chief Marketing Officer. With over 14 years of experience as a global brand marketing leader and growth strategist with Fortune 500 corporations and early-stage start-ups, Bronson brings an extensive skill set in all aspects of marketing. The addition of Bronson reflects Scheid Family Wines’ commitment to their growing portfolio of global wine brands, including Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, and focus on expanding its distribution and market share.
