FINALLY BACK! On the second Sunday of the month, join us for Sunday Acoustic Sessions hosted by Singer Songwriter, Freya Alley. It will be a night full of music, with the best emerging acts! We promise a cosy and relaxing atmosphere filled with indie, folk, blues, soul, jazz and pop tunes. It's surely the best way to end the week and get ready for a new one.

