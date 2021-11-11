CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats Move to Censure Paul Gosar Over Anime Fantasy of Killing AOC

By Peter Wade
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group congressional Democrats are calling for the censure of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) for posting a bizarre animated video that depicted himself violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden. “For a member of Congress to post a manipulated video on his social media accounts depicting himself...

HuffingtonPost

Fox Business Host Blasts GOP Rep. Paul Gosar's 'Snuff Film'

Fox Business host Liz Claman tore into far-right Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) Sunday over a disturbing anime video he posted last week depicting him swinging swords at President Joe Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). “Have we lost all decorum?” Claman asked. “Paul Gosar is a sitting congressman who...
12 News

AP source: House to vote on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar over video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online. The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution that would censure Gosar and remove him from a committee for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword. That's according to a person familiar with the planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Business Insider

Rep. Liz Cheney says House Republican leadership has 'lost their moral compass' over their silence on 'avowed white nationalist' Rep. Paul Gosar's violent AOC video

Rep. Paul Gosar faces censure by the House after he posted an anime video depicting him killing AOC. Rep. Cheney said that House GOP leadership had "lost their moral compass" for their silence on the video. Cheney called Gosar was an "avowed white nationalist" and said Kevin McCarthy had a...
Vice

Paul Gosar’s Violent Anime Video of AOC Could Get Him in Real Trouble

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar’s staff-made anime video showing his character killing a congresswoman and attacking the president could earn him a rare censure from his colleagues. Gosar posted a video Sunday that uses the opening credits of the anime Attack on Titan interwoven with scenes of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and Border Patrol cops. In one scene, a character with Gosar’s photoshopped face uses a sword to kill a “Titan” with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s photoshopped face, and in another scene, the character bearing Gosar’s face comes at President Joe Biden with a sword.
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says GOP Rep. Paul Gosar can't do simple math and has 'tumbleweeds' for brains

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly attacked Gosar after he shared an animated video of himself killing her. Ocasio-Cortez has called Gosar a white supremacist and accused him of being unintelligent. "Gosar has nothing but tumbleweeds up there," she tweeted Wednesday. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly insulted Republican Rep. Paul Gosar in personal...
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off View Fight Over Paul Gosar’s AOC Murder Fantasy

Whoopi Goldberg cut off a segment of The View as panelists Joy Behar and Morgan Ortagus fought over the coarsening state of political discourse in America. On Tuesday, The View discussed Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) decision to tweet out a spoof anime portrayal of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and preparing to attack President Joe Biden. The video has drawn a great deal of condemnation, and Goldberg wondered if Gosar should “expect a visit from the Secret Service.”
MSNBC

Speaker Pelosi calls for investigation into GOP's Paul Gosar

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona created a new controversy for himself this week, releasing an altered anime video in which his character kills a character with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's face and attacks a different character with President Joe Biden's face. Twitter added a warning label to the Republican's tweet,...
TheDailyBeast

Gosar Defends Anime Clip of Him Killing AOC, Then Deletes It

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) released a very long statement Tuesday to explain why his cringeworthy anime clip that showed him killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was actually an extremely clever metaphor—then, hours later, he apparently deleted the video without explanation. In his defense of the clip, Gosar wrote that his video was a “symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy” and insisted that he would never encourage violence against any member of Congress. He faced serious blowback over the clip, including from his own sister, Jennifer Gosar, who accused her brother of trying to live out a “sociopathic fantasy.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on a congressional ethics panel and law-enforcement officials to investigate. Then, at some point on Tuesday, the video disappeared from Gosar’s Twitter profile. A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill that it wasn’t responsible for the video’s removal.
