All Calm Before Friday Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An area of low pressure and cold air could mean a recipe for wintry weather in the Baltimore area during the busiest travel time of the year. WJZ Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says the Euro and GFS long-range models both show a developing storm could be headed out way prior to Thanksgiving. It has the potential to bring snow, rain or a wintry mix. Still, even though this storm could have implications for people traveling for the holiday, Ingram emphasized that it’s too early to say for sure what kind of weather we’ll see. “I’m watching for patterns and long-range models are ‘seeing’ a developing storm prior to Thanksgiving,” Ingram said. “So it’s possible that we could see some wintry precipitation next week, but so much can change leading up to the actual event.” As Ingram pointed out, there are four phases to consider when forecasting winter weather. At this stage, 7-10 days out, now’s a good time to monitor the models and look for patterns. But as we move closer toward next week, we’ll have a better sense of how the weather will shake out and if it will impact anyone’s Thanksgiving plans.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO