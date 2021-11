SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Roman Reigns wrestling on Smackdown still feels like a big deal. This was a good night for Xavier Woods, who more than held his own with Reigns, and for Smackdown reinforcing its spot as WWE’s most important show. It is really amazing how Roman elevates all around him at this point, and Xavier did not look like half of an act as he has sometimes in the past. The king schtick isn’t great, but there is a confidence that has come with it that has been good for Woods. The lack of clean finish really worked here, and the ending of Reigns with the crown was spectacular. All hail the real king of WWE.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO