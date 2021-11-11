CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland wildlife officials investigating sick bald eagles

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MANCHESTER, Md. (AP) — Five bald eagles were found acting strangely and seemingly sick in northern Maryland, prompting an investigation by state wildlife officials.

William Fauntleroy found the birds Sunday in the Manchester area of Carroll County near the Pennsylvania border, The Washington Post reported. He said he saw an eagle near his mailbox that was acting weirdly and appeared to be unable to fly.

The group of birds was feeding on a deer carcass, according to Fauntleroy. One died after flying into a power line.

“I saw some were flying poorly,” Fauntleroy told the newspaper. “One seemed like it couldn’t get off the ground and couldn’t fly. It was acting like it was drunk.”

Wildlife rescuers took the four other eagles to the Phoenix Wildlife Center in Baltimore County. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokesperson Lauren Moses said her department is “actively investigating” to figure out what happened to the birds, which are a federally protected species.

The deer carcass the eagles ate was buried so no other wildlife would feed on it, according to Moses. She told The Post that U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Officials were expected to take samples from the remains for analysis.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the wildlife center where the birds are being cared for thanked people for checking on the eagles but said there was no update on the investigation.

“Was it poison? Was it an algae bloom? Was it something else?” the post said. “We don’t have answers yet.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A second set of states has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The latest suit, dated Monday, was filed in Louisiana on behalf of 12 states and comes less than a week after another lawsuit challenging the rule was filed in Missouri by a coalition of 10 states.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Carroll County, MD
Carroll County, MD
Pets & Animals
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Manchester, MD
Manchester, MD
Lifestyle
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Manchester, MD
Pets & Animals
Carroll County, MD
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Roadrunner, going faster, ends up in Maine after hitchhike

FREEDOM, Maine (AP) — A wayward roadrunner is on the mend in Maine after traveling across the country in a moving van. The greater roadrunner, a species native to Southwestern states, hitched a ride in the storage area of a moving van from Las Vegas to Westbrook, Maine. Volunteers took the bird to Avian Haven, a bird rehabilitation facility in Maine.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

DC to drop most indoor mask requirements next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia will lift its indoor mask requirement starting next week, as local COVID-19 infection cases continue to trend downward. Starting Monday, Nov. 22, masks will no longer be required in many indoor spaces. A statement from the city Health Department announced that masks will still be required in certain settings, including schools, libraries, public transportation, ride-share vehicles and group-living facilities like nursing homes, dorms and jails. Also, private businesses will still be able to require customers to wear masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Facing many unclaimed remains, officials seek to change law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office is storing nearly 250 sets of unclaimed remains, some since the 1970s, according to a report that has prompted a legislative committee to recommend changes to the state law. The West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office learned of the issue while...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle#Bald Eagles#Fish And Wildlife#Ap#The Washington Post#The Post
The Associated Press

West Virginia sheriff accused of misconduct is retiring

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A county sheriff in West Virginia who was being investigated for allegations of inappropriate behavior and a hostile work environment is retiring. Steve Stephens submitted a brief resignation letter to the Wood County Commission on Monday, the News and Sentinel reported. The three commissioners unanimously voted to accept it.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

651K+
Followers
347K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy