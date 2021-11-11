CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Police Search For Duo Accused Of Assaulting Suffolk County Store Employee

By Nicole Valinote
 5 days ago
Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating two men accused of assaulting an employee at a Long Island store.

The two suspects entered the IFIXSCREENS store, located at 943 Montauk Highway in Shirley, and struck an employee with a piece of wood at about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Authorities said the employee was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two men ran away from the scene, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the incident is based to contact authorities at 1-800-220-TIPS.

