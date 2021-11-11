CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Instagram boss got kicked out of his account after scammer convinced company he was dead

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FvaQ_0ctdPjGH00

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, was locked out of his own account after a scammer was able to convince the company that he had passed away.

With the aid of Instagram’s memorialisation setting, the scammer was able to pull off the scam. The setting allows people to report to the platform that an account holder has passed away, which prevents anyone else from logging on and making alterations.

To trigger the memorialisation feature, Instagram requests a death certificate or obituary.

The scammer - known as Syenrai - created a fake obituary for Mosseri, which led to Instagram briefly disabling his account.

Instagram resolved the issue immediately, but the episode demonstrates the perils of online scams.

Syenrai claims they carried out the deception to highlight the complex issue of online moderation.

They told Vice they “find it ridiculous” that Instagram lets things like this happen on the platform.

“The entire banning community needs to be discovered and reported to Instagram so they can put an end to this,” Syenrai said. “It’s basically the dark side of Instagram.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After getting requests from paying clients, Syenrai carried out the same scam on other, less high-profile accounts. They were able to do so by merely utilising a recent obituary of any deceased individual on the internet and then submitting a memorialisation request for the victim’s account, which takes around 1-2 days for support to process.

“As long as the obituary is recent (within the same week), the target will be memorialized. It works 98% of the time.”

A spokesperson for Instagram told VICE in an email that the platform has “online forms to help people report suspicious activity” or inform them that a loved one “passed away.”

They noted that the company hires “investigators and cybersecurity specialists” to monitor the “scammers’ tactics” so they can make the process “difficult for them.”

They also said that the teams responsible for reviewing the memorialisation requests strive to ensure that the request is genuine by using the date of birth, name, and a matching image sent in with an obituary and the account.

When users access the app, they will be given a form to fill out if they believe their account has been inaccurately memorialized.

It reads: “We’ll only be able to grant you access to this account if we’re able to verify that you’re the account owner.”

Syenrai said some accounts could take “days or maybe a week” to return but said that having your exact birth and at least one archived photo of yourself helps to identify that you are the account owner.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

People are sharing their angry resignation texts to their bosses

People are sharing angry resignation texts and tiffs the have had with their bosses - and some are truly brilliant. Posting on an ‘anti-work’ forum on Reddit, people are showing off the reasons they resigned from jobs, or got into conflicts at work, from being asked not to drink on a day off, to being asked last minute to cover for shifts.
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Mosseri
New York Post

I found a secret list on Facebook that was tracking everywhere I go online

A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
INTERNET
Reader's Digest

Can You Really See Who Views Your Facebook Profile?

Privacy concerns on social media have long been a hot-button issue. Users want the ability to control who sees their content, and to a large degree, Facebook has made that possible with numerous settings, like turning off the friends tracking feature, deleting photos, and blocking people on Messenger. Other things, like figuring out who blocked you on Facebook, don’t have specific settings but can be accomplished with easy workarounds. If you find yourself wondering, “Who viewed my Facebook profile?” you’re certainly not alone. After all, it would be handy to know if a potential employer is checking out your page or whether your ex is keeping tabs on your social life. So, is it possible? Read on to find out.
INTERNET
okcheartandsoul.com

Delete Facebook—How To Quit Your Facebook Account Now

It appeared like Fb was doing one thing good, however the social community has simply given its 2 billion users another excuse to delete their accounts. At the beginning of this week, Fb announced it will not deploy controversial facial recognition know-how and promised it will delete the almost billion faces it had already collected.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Scammers
ZDNet

How to delete your Facebook account for good

I think it's fair to say that most Facebook users have a love/hate relationship with the social network. Facebook makes it incredibly easy to stay in touch with old friends and family members around the world while making new friends with complete strangers in Facebook Groups. But the giant network has made some serious mistakes over the past few years, prompting some to swear off (and probably at) the social network for good.
INTERNET
TechRepublic

Facebook and Google "listening" is more pervasive than you think

Yet another consumer is disturbed by the sketchy algorithms deployed by Facebook. Here's how the app knows what you're talking about and what to do about it. This past weekend, my mother-in-law came for a visit. During her stay, something happened to cause her great concern. Let me set the...
INTERNET
Indy100

‘I was very confused’: TikToker speaks out after wrongly being presumed dead in Astroworld tragedy

An Australian teenager has spoken out after she was wrongly presumed dead following the Astroworld tragedy. Amelyun Nguyen, 17, uploaded a TikTok showing screenshots of some of the alleged rumours around her apparent “death” at Astroworld. The rumours were spread across Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.On Sunday a tenth victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, died after the fatal crush at rapper Travis Scotts’ Astroworld Festival in Houston on 5 November.Around 50,000 people were at the festival. The tragedy happened when attendees reportedly pushed towards the front of the stage, leaving some unable to breathe.Nguyen told BuzzFeed News that she doesn’t know how...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Instagram influencer takes down video of crying husband after major backlash

Instagram influencer Jaclyn Singletary Gibson was forced to take down a viral TikTok video of a private moment of her husband crying in the backyard, after major criticism from other users.On Monday (15 November), the lifestyle and fashion influencer filmed her husband Seth crying alone in the backyard. The video seemed to have been shot without his permission.The text on the now-deleted clip read: “Told my husband to go outside to take a deep breath, and I caught him crying.”Many users on the video-focused social networking service were unhappy with Ms Gibson’s action.“Every single thing doesn’t need to be exploited...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KLFY.com

Miss the old days of MySpace? Well, it’s back as SpaceHey.

(KLFY) — If you were ever a friend of Tom, you might just enjoy a new social media site dedicated to bringing back the days of MySpace. SpaceHey.com, a fan project recreation of the classic social media giant, is advertising itself as a privacy-focused “retro social” site. “SpaceHey has no...
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

AI wars: Why Facebook won't let you control your own news feed

In at least two experiments over the years, Facebook has explored what happens when it turns off its controversial news feed ranking system - the software that decides for each user which posts they'll see and in what order, internal documents show. That leaves users to see all the posts from all of their friends in simple, chronological order.
INTERNET
Indy100

Influencer hits back after being flooded with criticism for sharing video of husband crying

A social media influencer has received a huge amount of criticism for sharing a TikTok video of her husband crying during a private moment with himself. Jaclyn Singletary Gibson, who has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram alone, shared a video on Monday on both TikTok and Instagram of her husband lying on his stomach next to their outdoor pool and crying to himself.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

119K+
Followers
6K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy