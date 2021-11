A “Ghostbusters” reunion took over NBC’s late night programming on Monday. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson appeared together on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” ahead of the release of the upcoming sequel “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” The group is also set to appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The three actors starred together in the original ’80s duology of “Ghostbusters” and “Ghostbusters II,” playing the eponymous crew of phantom-capturing parapsychologists alongside the late Harold Ramis. Murray, Aykroyd and Hudson also played smaller roles in Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot of the property. During their late night appearance, the trio spoke at length about their...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO