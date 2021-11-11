Restaurant Watch

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
OCT. 27

Hyderabad Biryani House, 4040-H Cox Road – The following violations were reported during a follow-up inspection: back hand sink is inaccessible because of pans; both restroom paper towel dispensers are empty; chemical dishwasher is not working properly and tested at 0 ppm of chlorine; observed dark buildup on can opener blade; none of the prepared foods in the walk-in are date marked.

Capital Ale House, 4024-A Cox Road – The following violations were reported during a follow-up inspection: observed small flies at the “up” bar floor drains because the floor drains are dirty; racks in the dry storage area are rusty; observed cracked floor tiles at the main bar.

Rare Olde Times, 10602 Patterson Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: spray bottle of sanitizer incorrectly stored on a cart with food; medications incorrectly stored above prep refrigerator next to bags of bread; ice at the wait station is in contact with dirty beverage tubing; observed grease on sides of fryer and food debris inside reach-in freezer units; soda gun holder at wait station doesn’t have drainage tubing; caulking/sealant at hand sink in kitchen is deteriorating; wall is peeling near door to the kitchen.

Virginia Barbeque Company, 6920-E Lakeside Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: temperature of potato salad in sandwich unit is elevated because it was not cooled properly; cases of to-go containers incorrectly stored on the floor; two-door refrigerator door has a torn gasket; shelves in freezer are rusty; paint is peeling on the wall above the three-compartment sink.

OCT. 28

Dunkin Donuts, 7721 Brook Road – The following violation was reported during a routine inspection: observed drink remnants in front hand sink (hand sinks are for handwashing only).

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 11710 West Broad Street – No violations reported during a follow-up inspection.

SB’s Lakeside Loveshack, 6935-37 Lakeside Avenue – The following violations were reported during a follow-up inspection: observed an employee touch poached eggs and toast without a glove on; bar hand sink doesn’t have paper towels or hand soap; scoops and utensils are stored in standing, room temperature water; temperature of chili made yesterday in the walk-in cooler is elevated; temperature of pimento cheese is elevated because it was left out at room temperature; dense soups/chilis are incorrectly cooling in deep pots; ceiling tiles in the kitchen are out of place leaving openings in the ceiling over food prep areas.

Balkan Restaurant, 8905 Patterson Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility does not have a certified food protection manager; facility does not have written procedures for how to handle vomiting/diarrheal events; raw chicken incorrectly stored above ground beef; temperatures of chicken paprikash and goulash made yesterday are elevated because they were not cooled properly; cooked gyro meat is not dated; drip trays and spray hose attachment are dirty.

Dragon Treats Dessert Café, 1404 North Parham Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: does not have written procedures for how to handle vomiting/diarrheal events; cream cheese is not dated.

OCT. 29

Daddio’s Grille, 12385 Gayton Road – The following violations were reported during a follow-up inspection: observed small flies at the bar; wall and floor at the bar under the three-compartment sink is soiled with dust and food splatter/debris.

NOV. 1

Denny’s, 6598 West Broad Street – No violations reported during a follow-up inspection.

Subway, 3606 Nine Mile Road – No violations reported during a follow-up inspection.

