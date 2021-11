KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennesseans are very familiar with Gay Street with its shops, restaurants and events. For years, it has been a hub of Downtown Knoxville. While many stroll along its sidewalks every day, few know about the walkways and storefronts just a story below their feet that haven’t seen daylight in more than a century.

