The best après ski in Banff, from craft brews to stylish cocktails

29 Brews, the in-house brewery at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, California, will be the Presenting Sponsor at the Palm Springs Air Museum’s 9th Annual Props and Hops Craft Beer Festival. The popular annual event will take place Saturday, November 20 and will feature the opportunity for attendees to sample craft beers from 29 Brews and other breweries as well as tour the impressive air museum and ride vintage airplanes as they soar above the Coachella Valley. As Presenting Sponsor, 29 Brews will allow festival attendees to enjoy some of their signature craft beers, and play games. The Props and Hops Craft Beer Festival will run from 1-8 PM and tickets are $40 for general admission. A $75 special VIP admission provides early entry at 12 noon. For more information, go to events.palmspringsairmuseum.org.

COACHELLA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO