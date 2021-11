KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An 81-year-old Knoxville man will spend nearly four years behind bars after pleading guilty to scamming people out of more than $2 million over 14 years. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hugh Murphy pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of money laundering. A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Tennessee indicted Murphy in November 2018 for several more counts of wire fraud and money laundering, but those extra counts were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

