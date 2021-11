Congrats to Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You” is number-one for a second week. Jason always wanted to record a track with Carrie, and when he found “If I Didn’t Love You” – he thought this just might be the one to make it happen. But as great as a Jason Aldean-Carrie Underwood duet sounds…he admits that going into the process you just never know “I think that’s always the question. It’s always a question of…on paper, this sounds like it would be great, but until you get in the studio, and really hear it…you don’t know.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO