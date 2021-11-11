12 years after this teen was locked up, the prosecutor who convicted him changed his mind

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
I am 68 years old and my husband is 3 years older than me. I never thought that when I reached this age, I would still face divorce. This is because the husband met a 36-year-old divorced woman who was also interested in my husband.
A Wisconsin judge has ruled that the word “victim” cannot be used to describe the two Black Lives Matter protesters killed by Kyle Rittenhouse when his trial starts next week. According to ABC 7 in Chicago, Judge Bruce Schroeder announced his decision during a last minute pre-trial hearing on Monday...
I am the daughter of Holocaust survivors who never spoke of their miraculous survival after facing unimaginable cruelty. Yet the result of their trauma — a deep fear of other people — informed their every parenting decision. During Nazi occupation, my mother hid her school diploma in her bra with...
A 41-year-old man in the UK who decided to sue his wealthy parents to support him financially for the rest of his life had his case thrown out. According to The Times, Faiz Siddiqui made the argument that he was dependent on his elderly parents, who had given him money and allowed him to live in a flat that they own near Hyde Park in London.
A Chicago woman who live-streamed herself looting on The Magnificent Mile last summer was released from prison the same day she arrived. According to CWB Chicago, Taeshia Rochon, 23, uploaded footage of herself looting merchandise from Magnificent Mile stores to Facebook during a mass looting incident on Aug. 10, 2020. Viewers positively identified her from her videos and she turned herself in to authorities after being contacted by police.
A trans woman was placed in a San Diego jail cell with three men—and one of them assaulted her so “viciously” that he broke her jaw, forcing her to wear dentures, a lawsuit filed earlier this month alleges. The woman, Kristina Frost, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail...
With the continuation of The Star Report’s Alpo Martinez marathon hilariously happening, information has emerged from the vaults. Through former FBI agent Daniel Reilly, something was revealed regarding Alpo Martinez’s alleged private life. Troi ‘Star’ Torain found the story of the former Drug Kingpin and feared serial killer, shedding light...
According to the court documents, the 60-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison for staging fake break in and murdering her husband nine years ago. Prosecutors said the defendant rejected an earlier plea deal that would have freed her. They also said that she benefited from a life insurance policy in the wake of her husband’s death. She was sentenced on Wednesday, after being found guilty at trial of first-degree murder and armed criminal action three weeks ago.
The important thing to remember about the decisions that left two people dead and a lot of other people holding loose kidneys with expressions of abject horror is that the teenager who showed up in the operating room with a scalpel he had brought from home was a big fan of doctors and thought that he would be able to help.
In July 2020, Sgt. Javier Esqueda of the Joliet Police Department reportedly shared with the media exposing how police officers treated Eric Lurry, a Black man who died in police custody. Now, he's facing charges and has been ousted by the Joliet Police Officer’s Association.
Dr. Dre’s ex-wife is asking the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to get involved in helping her collect over a million dollars she claims he owes her per a court order. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nicole Young’s legal team filed a writ of execution against Dre seeking to collect $1.2 million they claim to be owed.
Police officers in the country continue to be under attack, but the aggressors are not criminals on the street approaching them with guns. The latest assault on police is from watchdog groups that monitor police interactions, supposedly to ensure accountability. In Chicago, they are trampling the grave of an officer killed in action, and they are doing it because she showed some decency and allowed a woman being detained to cover up her body.
Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: Over three years ago, my son was widowed. I moved in and helped care for my three grandchildren (8 to 14), kept the house, and basically enabled him to hold his life together. Last year he started dating a nice woman, and it...
A defence witness at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial accused prosecutors of pressuring him to change his police statement.Nathan DeBruin is a freelance photographer who was covering the racial justice protests where Mr Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, on 25 August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.During his testimony for the defence on Tuesday, Mr DeBruin described a pretrial meeting with prosecutors where he said he was urged to add a detail to his police statement about the shootings.Mr DeBruin said prosecutor Thomas Binger showed him a photo of Joshua Ziminski – who is facing his own charges for alleged crimes...
