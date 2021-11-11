CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drop, review: immersive theatre that really sets the pulse racing

By Claire Allfree
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is, it appears, no way out. The lift doors are rammed shut. The code to debug the control panel and get the lift moving is not in the manual. Outside in the corridor, something bad is happening. We are in a story, of course, but perhaps thanks partly to lockdown-related...

www.telegraph.co.uk

