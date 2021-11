The Tennessee Titans dominated the Los Angeles Rams 28-16 for a road victory on Sunday night. Let’s dive into three keys to the win in Southern California. After making the biggest play of last week’s game, Safety Kevin Byard continued to come in with some clutch plays for his team this weekend. Byard scored his second defensive touchdown of the season last night when he picked off Rams QB Matthew Stafford in the second quarter and returned the ball 24 yards, which gave the Titans a 14-3 lead.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO